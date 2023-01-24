Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden delivers Lunar New Year remarks following California shootings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday honored 18 people killed in two California mass shootings, saying “we have to be there” with the communities that have been forever scarred by gun violence. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. “Our prayers are with the...
Republicans who deny 2020 election results lead key oversight committees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those...
Governor creates commission to study Arizona prison problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to study problems in Arizona’s prisons, including staffing levels and the health care offered to those behind bars. The creation of the commission by Hobbs, Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009, came several days...
Law blocking federal gun regulation sows confusion in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – In 2022, the Biden administration worked with Congress to pass the most comprehensive gun reforms in nearly 30 years, offering hope for gun safety advocates across the nation. But those efforts will likely have little effect in Missouri, a state with some of the most lax gun laws in the nation, and a virtual statewide ban on enforcing any federal gun laws. The ban comes in the form of the Second Amendment Preservation Act [SAPA] – a law designed to invalidate any federal regulation of guns or ammunition in the state.
Prosecutors to charge Half Moon Bay farmworker with 7 counts of murder
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors will charge a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Wednesday. The charges will be...
California mourns after 3rd mass shooting in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
Iowa lawmakers approves public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan passed Tuesday by the Legislature and quickly signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the...
Trump launches 2024 run with visits to New Hampshire, South Carolina
SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop Saturday in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, appearances in early-voting states marking the first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. WATCH: Trump, who...
Pence says ‘mistakes were made’ in classified documents handling
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn’t been aware that the documents were in his residence but his lack of knowledge wasn’t an excuse.
Georgia 2020 election probe report to remain secret while judge considers release
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury that investigated possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by then-President Donald Trump and his allies will remain under wraps for now. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s Indiana home
NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records “appear to...
WATCH: Pelosi says she has ‘no intention’ of viewing husband’s attack
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters after a video was made public showing her husband, Paul Pelosi, fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in...
Democrat Schiff, who lead 1st Trump impeachment, enters California Senate race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein. “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate...
Georgia judge to hold hearing over special grand jury report on Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County...
Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he’s halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases.
