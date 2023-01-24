15,500 SQFT Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley Placed Up for Sale With $17.18MM Asking Price

Read full article on original website
Scuba
2d ago
Horrible location. To difficult to access with a semi during normal hours. Never an empty spot to park a semi. I wouldn’t touch this place.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Long-stay hotel planned for San Bernardino
A San Marino developer plans to build an extended-stay hotel in San Bernardino. Paladin Equity Capital will develop an Everhome Suites at 898 E. Harriman Place near Hospital Lane, a popular dining and shopping district, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Paladin paid $1.7 million for the...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Phys.org
Gas stoves: Why did they become the pariah du jour?
One-third of U.S. households—more than 40 million homes—cook with gas. There has been much consternation about the danger of gas stoves in the news lately and talk of banning them since a Consumer Product Safety commissioner recently suggested the move. Environmental Protection Agency data show gas stove emissions,...
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
spectrumnews1.com
Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal
ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
theregistrysocal.com
Jamison Places 70,760 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles on Market for $20.87MM
After decades of ownership, the Jamison Organization is placing a 70,760 square foot office building in Los Angeles up for sale. According to a listing for the property from Kidder Mathews, the property is on the market, with an asking price of $20.87 million, or about $295 per square foot.
theregistrysocal.com
AO Expands Leadership With Appointment of New Partners
New partners position AO for strong future growth as the firm approaches its 50th anniversary. ORANGE, Calif. – January 20, 2023 – AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full commercial real estate spectrum, today announced the first of several company promotions with the elevation of three new partners: Diego Alessi, Ioanna Magiati and Trevor Morales. These new partners are advancing internally from the previous role of Principal to join the AO’s executive leadership team as the firm expands its services and markets across the country. This past year’s growth with new offices in Orlando, FL and Oakland, CA, as well as growing expertise in retail repositioning, modular design, data centers, healthcare and wellness centers, affordable and attainable housing, casino and gaming, interior design, planning, and senior living are all signs of the firm’s upward trajectory.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES - At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California. SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second...
theregistrysocal.com
Five-Building Industrial Development Up For Sale and Lease in Palmdale
A new development north of Los Angeles has recently been placed up for sale as well as for lease. Currently planned for completion later this year, the project by Transwestern Development will bring five new industrial buildings to the market, a listing for the property from DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services shows.
franchising.com
Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA
Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
Comments / 4