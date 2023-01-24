ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road contractors fed up with City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "How do we treat each other when we have friction? How do we treat each other when there’s a disagreement?," asked Bobby Stem, Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Those are the questions at the heart of a rift between contractors who...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 17-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville

A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KRMG

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Collinsville on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Krystal Hall, 18, of Owasso, was travelling northbound on Memorial Drive and departed the roadway for an unknown reason, troopers said. Hall was taken to the...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence

The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

District Attorney sworn in as OBA President

Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

Police: One dead in motorcycle crash in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Police confirmed one person has died following a crash near 146th Street North and 137th East Avenue. Police Chief Matt Burke told FOX23 a person on a motorcycle crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a truck head on. The motorcycle driver was pronounced...
COLLINSVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy