The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
KTUL
Road contractors fed up with City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "How do we treat each other when we have friction? How do we treat each other when there’s a disagreement?," asked Bobby Stem, Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Those are the questions at the heart of a rift between contractors who...
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
KFOR
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 17-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
news9.com
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Collinsville on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Krystal Hall, 18, of Owasso, was travelling northbound on Memorial Drive and departed the roadway for an unknown reason, troopers said. Hall was taken to the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle
Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
pdjnews.com
District Attorney sworn in as OBA President
Brian T. Hermanson, of Ponca City, took an oath Jan. 20 to serve as the 2023 Oklahoma Bar Association president. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. “I have had the opportunity over the last 40-plus years to serve many OBA presidents…
