Shafter, CA

Pizza Marketplace

Mountain Mike's Pizza opens in Delano, California

Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Delano, California. It's owned by Harvinder Singh and Gurunoor Kaleka, who own and operate 10 Mountain Mike's Pizza locations across Northern and Central California, according to a press release. "I have proudly been part of the Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise family for almost 12...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission

Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Light rain expected in areas of Kern County

Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distractify

Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?

When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita

A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It's Disney plus at Mouse-Con Bakersfield

Enjoy a day of all things Disney at Mouse-Con Bakersfield. Saturday's event at the Kern County Fairgrounds is from the organizers of Bakersfield Comic-Con and Bak-Anime. This convention, in its third year, has roots in the former event.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Meet Billie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to Billie! Billie is a sweet bundle of energy despite sleeping during her guest appearance. She is only around seven weeks old and the shelter believes that she is a Queensland mix. Billie has sisters and brothers at the shelter as well, all of whom are searching for their forever home.
KERN COUNTY, CA

