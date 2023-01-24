Read full article on original website
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens in Delano, California
Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Delano, California. It's owned by Harvinder Singh and Gurunoor Kaleka, who own and operate 10 Mountain Mike's Pizza locations across Northern and Central California, according to a press release. "I have proudly been part of the Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise family for almost 12...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission
Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
Light rain expected in areas of Kern County
Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought. However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
Car catches fire while mechanics work on it at SW Bakersfield auto shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle being worked on by auto mechanics Tuesday briefly caught fire at a southwest Bakersfield auto shop, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Euro Auto Works located at 6561 White Lane. Video shared with 17 News showed lots of smoke coming from the doors […]
Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community
"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them," says Fabian Alex Ruiz, who manages the corner lot.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO, Lamont Auto Repair offer free painting, etching of catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Lamont Auto Repair are offering free painting and etching of catalytic converters next Saturday, Feb. 4, to deter thefts. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lamont Auto Repair is located at 9804 Main Street. Interested...
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
Bakersfield Now
24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
CAP-K is offering free income tax filing assistance to Kern County residents
The Community Action Partnership of Kern is offering free assistance in filing income taxes to Kern County residents who meet low-income qualifications.
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show to take place at county fairgrounds
The 29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat, March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun, March 5.
Missing Tehachapi Man Found Safe In Santa Clarita
A man who was reported missing from Santa Clarita last week has been found safe, officials reported Friday. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was found safe and returned to his family, according to an early morning update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel ...
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Bakersfield Californian
It's Disney plus at Mouse-Con Bakersfield
Enjoy a day of all things Disney at Mouse-Con Bakersfield. Saturday's event at the Kern County Fairgrounds is from the organizers of Bakersfield Comic-Con and Bak-Anime. This convention, in its third year, has roots in the former event.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet Billie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to Billie! Billie is a sweet bundle of energy despite sleeping during her guest appearance. She is only around seven weeks old and the shelter believes that she is a Queensland mix. Billie has sisters and brothers at the shelter as well, all of whom are searching for their forever home.
New funding aims to 'fix' root issues of dog dumping in Kern County
Local rescue groups and shelters have been busy in Kern County with an abundance of adult dogs and puppies filling kennels. New funding aims to “fix” the problem.
