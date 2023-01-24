ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm

(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm updates • State of the State • Decades-old cold case solved

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A fresh layer of snow is greeting Metro Detroiters Wednesday as this season's biggest winter storm is expected to land with a bit of force today. After flakes started falling in the middle of the night, about an inch had accumulated by the time many would be getting up for work or school - except for the thousands of kids that had class canceled today. You can check out the list here.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winter Blast in Royal Oak postponed due to frigid weather forecast

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Winter Blast, slated for Feb. 3-5 in Royal Oak, will be held two weeks later than scheduled due to weather. Temperatures are projected to be frigid on the original weekend of the outdoor fest, so it will now take place Feb. 17-19. "Winter Blast...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash

(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy