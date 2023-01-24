Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Not the beer! Southfield firefighters save truck full of beer after semi catches fire
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Have no fear, beer drinkers, the beer is safe thanks to the brave firefighters at the Southfield Fire Department. A Labatt Blue delivery truck caught fire Friday morning while making a delivery at the Meijer on Telegraph in Southfield. Thankfully, the Southfield Fire Department has...
fox2detroit.com
“Thought I was seeing things": Oakland County woman who's played million dollar scratchoff hits jackpot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County said she's been playing the popular Double Diamond scratch-off game from the Michigan Lottery since it came out. She recently picked up some Double Diamond tickets and carried them around in her purse for a day. She had no clue she was carrying a million dollar winner.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
fox2detroit.com
Earlier sunrises, later sunsets -- Here's how much daylight Metro Detroit is gaining each day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If the cold, snow, and darkness have you down, there's a bit of positivity – we are gaining daylight every day. Sunrises are getting earlier, while sunsets are getting later. From this point forward, we gain more than 2 minutes of day length daily. Through...
fox2detroit.com
Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm
(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Missing: DPD looking for Marie Washington, gone from home since Jan. 24
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 24. Marie Washington was last seen by her father when he dropped her off at school. When he came to pick her up after school, she had already left.
fox2detroit.com
WalletHub calls Detroit 3rd-deadliest city in US; city officials question source
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit officials are questioning a new WalletHub study which has residents talking, while city leaders work on solutions. A brazen murder in broad daylight on the 19200 block of Schoolcraft on Detroit’s Northwest side. Police say it’s the result of an argument between two men, which is all too familiar with what many residents call an escalating homicide crisis in the Motor City.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm updates • State of the State • Decades-old cold case solved
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A fresh layer of snow is greeting Metro Detroiters Wednesday as this season's biggest winter storm is expected to land with a bit of force today. After flakes started falling in the middle of the night, about an inch had accumulated by the time many would be getting up for work or school - except for the thousands of kids that had class canceled today. You can check out the list here.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
fox2detroit.com
Winter Blast in Royal Oak postponed due to frigid weather forecast
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Winter Blast, slated for Feb. 3-5 in Royal Oak, will be held two weeks later than scheduled due to weather. Temperatures are projected to be frigid on the original weekend of the outdoor fest, so it will now take place Feb. 17-19. "Winter Blast...
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash
(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
fox2detroit.com
Home on St. Clair River harbored people who crossed U.S.-Canada border illegally, feds say
ALGONAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home along the St. Clair River was used to smuggle people illegally crossing the border into the U.S. from Canada, according to a federal court complaint. U.S. border agents conducting surveillance in the city of Algonac, which is north of Lake St. Clair, arrested...
fox2detroit.com
Trailer full of $40K worth of snow removal equipment stolen from Lake Orion
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A landscaping company plans to shovel clients' sidewalks and driveways after a thief stole a trailer full of their equipment from their Lake Orion storage yard last week. "It took a long time and a lot of money," said Jacob Ryan, with U.S. Lawn...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
