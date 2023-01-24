ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse

WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger crash, 1 person extricated

SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered

MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jensen's sister, pathologist testify

KENOSHA, Wis. - In the new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, a forensic pathologist testified on Friday, Jan. 27 that Jensen's wife, Julie, likely died from complications of antifreeze poisoning – and that it is possible she killed herself. Julie Jensen's best friend also took the stand Friday. "She...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. They got away with more than $100,000. These trucks are typically bullet-proof and transport large amounts of money. Officials say around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the employees of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elderly woman accidently drives car through Papa Murphy’s in Hartford

HARTFORD — An elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the Papa Murphy’s in Hartford on Tuesday around noon when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake. At around 12 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman accidentally drove her silver sedan through the front of the Papa Murphy’s at 1595 E Sumner St., Suite 102, Hartford.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy