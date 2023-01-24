Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, Spectrum announce donation to The Women's Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Today, The Women's Center in Waukesha received a boost for its work with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Spectrum announced a donation of $10,000 to The Women's Center through it's national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. “It’ll go very far,"...
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save, Metro Markets make huge cat food donation to Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a big donation Thursday, Jan. 26. Pick 'n Save and Metro Markets donated three pallets of Birdie & Louie cat food. That's almost 13,000 cans, worth about $16,500. It arrived at the WHS Milwaukee campus on 45th and Wisconsin Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
WISN
New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery
MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered
MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County barn fire; farm worker suffers smoke inhalation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Jan. 25, responded to the scene of a barn fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a fire inside a barn on County Road Y in the Town of Trenton around 10:30 a.m. A deputy arrived on the scene and began to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jensen's sister, pathologist testify
KENOSHA, Wis. - In the new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, a forensic pathologist testified on Friday, Jan. 27 that Jensen's wife, Julie, likely died from complications of antifreeze poisoning – and that it is possible she killed herself. Julie Jensen's best friend also took the stand Friday. "She...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. They got away with more than $100,000. These trucks are typically bullet-proof and transport large amounts of money. Officials say around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the employees of...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elderly woman accidently drives car through Papa Murphy’s in Hartford
HARTFORD — An elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the Papa Murphy’s in Hartford on Tuesday around noon when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake. At around 12 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman accidentally drove her silver sedan through the front of the Papa Murphy’s at 1595 E Sumner St., Suite 102, Hartford.
Brieon Green's family demand jail cell video be released
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
Comments / 0