NEW! See Where Minnesota Lands In The 2023 Best States To Retire List
While I know I am young and I have plenty of time, I do worry about retirement and if I will ever get there due to our economy. Not only this but Wallet Hub shares that “in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where. Finding the best states to retire in can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
Only Three States Have Better Teeth Than We Do Minnesota
When it comes to having great teeth and dental health in general, you can't do much better than here in Minnesota. We're used to being ranked near the top of the heap for many things here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? We DO enjoy a very high quality of life here in the North Star State. And, now you can add teeth to that list. Because a new survey says Minnesotans have some of the best teeth in the entire U. S. of A.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Minnesota’s 1st THC Drink Distribution Center Is Now Open
Fair State Brewing, Minnesota and the nation's first unionized microbrewery, has launched Minnesota’s first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center, and it is now open in St. Paul. Chill Collective, a partnership of drink makers is now open. “Named after Fair State’s cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers...
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
How To Make Sure You Get a $1,000 Check From Minnesota
Governor Walz just unveiled his budget proposal for Minnesota and it includes rebate checks. Here's how to make sure you get YOUR check!. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last fall, Minnesota's Democrat Farm Labor...
Illinois Burger Spot Might Have the Best Dessert of the Year
2022 is your year, right? Your year to kill it at work, have great communication skills in every relationship and eat the most delicious foods ever. We found a food for you. One of the best reminders I got at the end of 2021 was to think about everything you choose to eat.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Kickoff to Summer at the Fair Announces 2023 Dates
Summer is coming! I know it's cold out right now but warmer weather is on the way. Our first glimmer of hope is the announcement of the dates for this year's Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. This will be the third year...
Minnesota’s Most Famous And Wonderful Winter Festival Starts Today
Today marks the first day of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For the 137th time, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. While I was born and raised in Minnesota, I did not know how big of a deal this was!...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
