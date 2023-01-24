Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
WSLS
No one hurt after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said no one was hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Friday. Officials said around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from...
WSLS
Crews contain downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford. Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries. Both businesses sustained extensive...
1 dead, 1 ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person seriously injured on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both […]
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
chathamstartribune.com
Coffee With Cops starts the year with community relations
Danville Police gathered this morning at the Starbucks on Piney Forest Road to speak with residents about concerns surrounding the community. "Coffee With A Cop was put together so that we could get out and meet people in the community where they're at, instead of them coming to the police station" said David Ferguson, sergeant of community engagement.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
wfirnews.com
Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night
On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
wfxb.com
N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond
Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
WSLS
Pet of the Week: Meet Dorito
ROANOKE, Va. – Each week the Roanoke Valley SPCA visits 10 News with an adoptable pet. This week Dorito, a six-month-old kitten, won over the hearts of the newsroom and our viewers. Dorito is friendly and sweet and is excited to find his “furever” home. Dorito has two male...
WDBJ7.com
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WSLS
Roanoke Women def. Bridgewater For 3rd Consecutive Win
Salem, Va – An electric Roanoke College crowd was excited for a double-header of basketball. There was not much to cheer for early on for Roanoke as Bridgewater jumped out to an early lead. Bridgewater was led by early scoring from the Abby attack: Abby Branner and Abby Freeman.
WSLS
‘Beautiful thing to witness’: Revitalizing Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Katherine Carter is the proud owner of The Dog-Eared Page bookshop in Danville. As a kid, she used to love going to bookstores with her parents and she wanted to re-create the magic. “It was really great memories and I wanted that for my own kids...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
wfxrtv.com
Officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
There is a police presence that has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke. There is a police presence that has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke. Radford defeats Longwood 63-59 Craig County Historical Society working to revitalize …. Craig County Historical Society working to revitalize the...
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
