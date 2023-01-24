Read full article on original website
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend in and around Fort Worth will be headlined by two big-name comedians whose brands of humor come from opposite ends of the spectrum. Other choices include screenings of an Oscar-nominated film, a new local theater production, a quartet of concerts, the unofficial start of baseball season, a unique opera event, and a final look at notable art exhibition.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 26Hyena's presents Marlon WayansA member of the vaunted Wayans family,...
Fort Worth, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth. The Arlington Heights High School soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on January 27, 2023, 16:15:00. The Boswell High School soccer team will have a game with Boswell High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
fox4news.com
Comedian Marlon Wayans visits Fort Worth
Marlon Wayans challenges his celebrity friends to face their biggest fears in a virtual reality world. The online series is just one of the many projects keeping him busy. Another is his comedy show coming to the Hyena's Comedy Club in Fort Worth Thursday and Friday.
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
foodgressing.com
New P.F. Chang’s full-service Bistro in Fort Worth Texas
P.F. Chang’s announced the opening of its newest full-service Bistro location in Fort Worth, Texas, today, continuing successful growth across the state. From inspired menu favorites to elaborate décor, guests at the new Bistro are guaranteed a best-in-class experience. P.F. Chang’s Alliance continues a nationwide brand refresh with...
tourcounsel.com
Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets Some James Beard Award Restaurant Respect — Texas Semifinalists Abound and Cowtown’s Included This Time
James Beard Foundation announces this year's Semi-Finalists, and Goldee's Barbecue is one of 20 semifinalist in the running for Best Chef Texas. The 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists were revealed today and as usual Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio chefs, restaurants and bars received lots of love from the food world’s version of the Oscars. But this time Fort Worth’s often overlooked restaurant scene also garnered two nominations.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Exploring the Hidden Gems: Top 4 Asian Restaurants To Visit Around DFW
Discovering Asian cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth can be a daunting task for many. However, the area is home to a diverse range of underrated restaurants offering delicious, affordable and authentic Asian dishes, along with excellent service. Come with The Sidekick staff member Wendy Le as she guides you on an exciting culinary journey to explore lesser-known but highly recommended Asian restaurants around the area.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
What's to come for the Convention Center District
The renovation will create a pedestrian-friendly destination with shops, walkways, and restaurants.
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
You Won’t Believe Your Eyes : Watch This Car Crash Into A TX Pool
One of the more shocking events caught on a home surveillance camera this week is out of North Texas!. From the backyard camera of a home in Lake Worth in North Texas, a terrifying crash can be seen in real-time. An SUV crashes through the backyard of a family home,...
