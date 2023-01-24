73-year-old man spent night adrift as boat began sinking 155 miles off North Carolina

Related
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
(AP) – The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot’s estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47 died when it […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
kiss951.com
Experts Say This Is The Most Underrated North Carolina City
Chances are you have been to many of the best-known places in North Carolina. But what about a town that is just unbelievable to visit but just doesn’t have its own public relations team to tell you about it? Experts say this is the most underrated North Carolina City.
smithmountainlake.com
NC woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WXII) -- A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Jan. 28: How gas prices have changed in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 27. […]
State fleet temporarily suspends NC auditor’s vehicle assignment in light of crash
The state released the total cost of towing Wood’s vehicle from the scene of the crash and repairing it.
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
Unfortunately for snow lovers, we are currently living through the ninth warmest January on record in the Triangle. That’s one of the reasons why every system that has moved through has produced rain and not snow.
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next […]
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Several buffet restaurants in North Carolina offer the ultimate in all-you-can-eat dining. If you are looking for an excellent place for a family meal, you may consider visiting one of these popular buffet restaurants.
