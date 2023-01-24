Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
John Mayer's solo acoustic tour to stop in Pittsburgh
John Mayer is headed back to Pittsburgh — all by himself. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s “Solo” tour will play PPG Paints Arena on March 18. “Just like the early days,” Mayer wrote on social media Thursday, announcing the tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”
Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom
A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 27-29
From the grand spectacle of a symphonic “Harry Potter” performance to the weirdness of a World Oddities Expo, there is a wide array of entertainment options in Pittsburgh this weekend. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in Concert. This sounds like a can’t-miss event for “Harry...
wtae.com
Ryan Shazier on new business venture
We all know the story of former Steeler Ryan Shazier and his fight to get over a spinal injury. While it ended his playing career, he has found new challenges. The latest venture is putting his name on a medical marijuana brand. It might sound strange, but Shazier tells Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past
Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold
Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance. The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition
Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh chefs named 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists
PITTSBURGH — The list of 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists includes three chefs from Pittsburgh restaurants. Nik Forsberg, of Fet-Fisk, and Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, of Apteka, were recognized in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category, which covers Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Fet-Fisk is...
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
Weekend Planner: LEGOs and art collections
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Thursday and the weekend is in our view! The first gallery crawl of the new year is happening in the cultural district and there's, of course, wonderful art and exhibits but this crawl is dedicated to an artist who recently passed away - Natiq Jalil. The "Coloured Section Black Artists Collective" was founded by Jalil and he'll be created with art and music. It will be a very powerful tribute. There are also other exhibits spread out throughout the district and a night market to shop locally. It all kicks off tomorrow night at 5:30. Full details and more can be found on their website at this link. Also, this Saturday is International LEGO Day and for the adults who still love LEGOs, you don't want to miss the celebration at Ross Park Mall with Steel City LUG. That stands for "LEGO User Group." You'll be able to see a live build and creative displays as well as check out the LEGO Store inside the mall. The details can be found on Facebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Maulers to play home games in Canton, Ohio, for 2023 USFL season
The Pittsburgh Maulers aren’t returning home just yet, but they will play their games at a destination much closer than their venue last season. The Maulers will play games at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the 2023 season, the USFL announced Wednesday. Last year, in the spring...
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
Recruiting Notebook: More National Praise for Pitt Signee Jordan Bass
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Sends Out Two New Offers
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with some light snow
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This January continues to be on for the record books as we continue to be on our way to a top 20 warmest January on record. So far this season we have seen 12.5" of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThat's the slowest start in four years. It's not that unusual to see slow starts like that here. While 7 of the last ten years have seen slow starts with snow totals through today less than 20", we then get a year like 2014 where we started off the season...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Worship services, pancake breakfasts and more at Sewickley area churches, temples
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
Comments / 0