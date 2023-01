A proposal that would make universal free school lunches a permanent feature in Massachusetts is being applauded by local legislators and educators. The proposed law would expand upon a $110 million one-year extension of a pandemic-era program that has provided free breakfast and lunch programs to students, without having to provide family income documentation. Advocates for the policy argue that it would ensure that students have the proper nourishment to learn, ease the burden on families, and reduce the stigma of needing assistance to pay for lunch.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO