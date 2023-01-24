ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 people in her truck

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 migrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper she was...
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit

Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
247Sports

2023 signee spotlight video: What Texas added in QB Arch Manning

Texas landed the nation's No. 3 ranked signing class in the 2023 cycle and Horns247 is breaking down all of the players the Longhorns signed in 2023. Horns247's Mike Roach and Tommy Yarish kick off the 2023 signee spotlight series with an in-depth analysis on the nation's No. 1 prospect — five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX

