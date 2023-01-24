Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Related
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
Well, football season is over for the state of Texas as high school football has wrapped up, the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys lost in their respective playoffs, but that doesn't mean the winning has to stop.
A warming world: Fewer nights below freezing
Simply put, Climate Central found that the vast majority of cities across the nation are warming and it's becoming increasingly more noticeable when looking at the data for nighttime temperatures.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
Lake Travis-Westlake businesses faced with challenges of staffing, rising rents and inflation
The Hill Country Galleria is home to many businesses in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) When Christopher Haydostian opened R19 Taqueria in Lakeway in October 2021, he was looking forward to pioneering his Cali-Mexican taco brand in the Lakeway community. However, after struggling to maintain his restaurant amid rising food...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Clear skies for the remainder of the week
After some showers and storms in Central Texas, clear skies are forecasted for the rest of the week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin activates Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters Wednesday night. Shelter registration will be between 6 and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road. The city typically only opens the shelters when temperatures drop...
CBS Austin
Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 people in her truck
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 migrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper she was...
Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit
Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
247Sports
2023 signee spotlight video: What Texas added in QB Arch Manning
Texas landed the nation's No. 3 ranked signing class in the 2023 cycle and Horns247 is breaking down all of the players the Longhorns signed in 2023. Horns247's Mike Roach and Tommy Yarish kick off the 2023 signee spotlight series with an in-depth analysis on the nation's No. 1 prospect — five-star quarterback Arch Manning.
fox7austin.com
Family mourn loss of man who was shot, killed at East Austin gas station
Family, friends and community members mourned the death of 42-year-old Marquis Demps who was shot outside of a gas station on Jan. 21. The store clerk accused of killing Demps is now behind bars charged with murder.
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
Comments / 0