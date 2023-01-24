ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Plea dockets set for three Kansas residents accused of drug trafficking

NEWKIRK — Plea dockets are set in Kay County District Court for three accused of drug trafficking and concealing stolen property. Thomas Sterling Jackson, 33, Mariah Lena Brooks, 23, both of Park City, Kan., and Cameron Leigh Cassiday, 34, Wichita, Kan. were arrested by Kay County deputies on Aug. 23 and later charged with felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs, falsely personate another to create liability, conspiracy to falsely personate another to create liability, conspiracy to conceal stolen property, knowingly concealing stolen property, and two misdemeanor charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 17-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
ENID, OK
TheDailyBeast

Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says

A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS

