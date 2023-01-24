Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
kaynewscow.com
Applications for the 2023 Kay County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy available
NEWKIRK — Those interested in participating in the 2023 Annual Kay County Sheriff’s Department Citizen’s Academy can pick up or request an application now. Free classes are held on 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on March 16 at the sheriff’s department and Pioneer Tech. Class size is limited.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
kaynewscow.com
Plea dockets set for three Kansas residents accused of drug trafficking
NEWKIRK — Plea dockets are set in Kay County District Court for three accused of drug trafficking and concealing stolen property. Thomas Sterling Jackson, 33, Mariah Lena Brooks, 23, both of Park City, Kan., and Cameron Leigh Cassiday, 34, Wichita, Kan. were arrested by Kay County deputies on Aug. 23 and later charged with felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs, falsely personate another to create liability, conspiracy to falsely personate another to create liability, conspiracy to conceal stolen property, knowingly concealing stolen property, and two misdemeanor charges.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 4-year prison term for domestic violence outside school
Nicholas Ray Peterson, 36, who is 6’6″ and weighs 190 pounds, was given two concurrent three-year prison terms for strangling his wife in 2021 on Feb. 18 and Sept. 14, along with a concurrent one-year jail term for violating an emergency protective order in 2021 on Oct. 1 that she obtained against him.
1600kush.com
Drumright pair jailed on meth trafficking charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man and woman, who are both ex-convicts, have been jailed on $100,000 each pending court appearances before a Payne County judge on charges of trafficking methamphetamine in Cushing. Michael Steven Hall, 66, and Patricia A. Gonzalis, 52, were arrested on Jan. 16 at 9:18...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 17-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says
A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
95-year-old woman dies days after Payne County crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 95-year-old woman died just over a week after being involved in a Payne County wreck.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
