Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk

During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders

When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire

These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran infielder to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Hernandez, 32, has been an everyday player for the last eight seasons but will likely come to Lakeland next month to compete for a utility infield job.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Surprised By Latest Sean Payton Report

Sean Payton's candidacy on the NFL coaching market began with considerable fanfare, but appears to be ending with a whimper.  As we learned yesterday, Payton reportedly "doesn't have much of a market" vying for his services. Reporter Benjamin Allbright said the Denver Broncos and Arizona ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions

It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023

The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

FanSided

