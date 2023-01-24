Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
During the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions' defense was absolutely abysmal, and the hope was that it would take a big step forward in 2022. After getting off to an atrocious start to the season, the defense was much better over the final ten weeks or so, as the team finished by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, for Detroit to truly contend for a Super Bowl, the defense absolutely must improve immensely, and the secondary will be a major focus during the upcoming off-season.
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to... The post Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Tigers sign veteran infielder to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Hernandez, 32, has been an everyday player for the last eight seasons but will likely come to Lakeland next month to compete for a utility infield job.
NFL World Is Surprised By Latest Sean Payton Report
Sean Payton's candidacy on the NFL coaching market began with considerable fanfare, but appears to be ending with a whimper. As we learned yesterday, Payton reportedly "doesn't have much of a market" vying for his services. Reporter Benjamin Allbright said the Denver Broncos and Arizona ...
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Joe Haden ready to help out Browns' secondary and be a mentor in Berea
Browns legend Joe Haden joins Jonathan Peterlin at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and says he’s ready to help out the Browns’ secondary and be a mentor in Berea as he celebrates life in Cleveland and his new role in the organization.
Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions
It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
