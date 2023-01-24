Read full article on original website
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South
Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property as a new severe weather threat emerges this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the week. Many of the same areas that were struck by deadly weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday
The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Terrified Driver Caught in Deadly EF-3 Tornado in Georgia
A Georgia woman faced brutal winds, blowing rains, and an altogether terrifying ordeal while driving home from the dentist’s office in the midst of a deadly EF-3 tornado. On January 12, Stephanie Dubberly departed her dentist’s office, hoping to get home before the worst of the severe storm battering the Peach State descended upon her town. As she drove, however, the weather began to shift rapidly. Still nowhere near her home, the view outside of her windshield more closely resembled a nightmare than the streets with which she was so familiar.
4th stimulus check update 2023 — 9 states eligible to get between $200 and $1,700 – see if your zip code qualifies
SEVERAL states are eligible to still get stimulus checks up to $1,700, but it's dependent on your zip code. Californians can claim a check worth up to $1,050 from the Golden State Stimulus payment. On the other hand, Colorado residents who submitted their tax returns late in 2022 should also...
Construction worker saw something odd at Illinois college. It was a 10,000-year-old tusk
Abnormal pockets of soil around the tusk may contain more of the animal’s skeleton, school officials said.
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
I-70 closed in Colorado after 9 semis, 12 cars pileup in winter storm
Colorado State Patrol said no injuries were immediately reported after nine semi-trucks and 12 cars piled up on I-70 during winter storm conditions on Wednesday.
Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley
As California finally sees relief after weeks of unrelenting rain, wind and snow, a snowstorm is moving over the upper Midwest and extends through the central U.S.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Tornadoes Wreck Georgia and Alabama, Death Toll Released
At least seven people, including one child, died after tornadoes ripped through Georgia and Alabama on Thursday. Local officials also grimly say that number could rise as they’re “still searching for bodies.”. On Jan. 12, severe storms blasted through much of the southeast, where intense winds took off...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
