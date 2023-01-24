ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South

Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property as a new severe weather threat emerges this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the week. Many of the same areas that were struck by deadly weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Terrified Driver Caught in Deadly EF-3 Tornado in Georgia

A Georgia woman faced brutal winds, blowing rains, and an altogether terrifying ordeal while driving home from the dentist’s office in the midst of a deadly EF-3 tornado. On January 12, Stephanie Dubberly departed her dentist’s office, hoping to get home before the worst of the severe storm battering the Peach State descended upon her town. As she drove, however, the weather began to shift rapidly. Still nowhere near her home, the view outside of her windshield more closely resembled a nightmare than the streets with which she was so familiar.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Tornadoes Wreck Georgia and Alabama, Death Toll Released

At least seven people, including one child, died after tornadoes ripped through Georgia and Alabama on Thursday. Local officials also grimly say that number could rise as they’re “still searching for bodies.”. On Jan. 12, severe storms blasted through much of the southeast, where intense winds took off...
