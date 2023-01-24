LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Hearings in rape, aggravated battery, cocaine distribution, aggravated child endangerment cases highlight busy docket Wednesday

Read full article on original website
CHASE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Aggravated battery suspect nearing trial in 2022 shooting case
A pretrial hearing is coming Monday for the man accused of shooting an Emporia man as one SUV passed another in western Chase County last year. The hearing is at 1:30 pm in Cottonwood Falls for Eric Joseph McClure. This is the last scheduled hearing before jury trial, which is set to go Feb. 22-24.
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Drug distribution, chase cases advancing
Status conferences are coming next month in the cases of two people accused of distributing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school in Eureka. Attorneys have been appointed in the connected criminal cases against Jennifer Marie Hess and Ashton David Hess. Christopher Pate will represent Jennifer Hess, while Joy Williams will represent Ashton Hess.
Lyon County fentanyl distribution case moving towards trial
Potential trial dates are now on the docket in Lyon County’s first significant case of illegal fentanyl distribution. Following a hearing Thursday, Terry Don Cummings was set for trial to possibly start March 20, April 10 or May 1, depending on the results of a status hearing March 15. Judge Lee Fowler is presiding over this case.
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Alleged Texas fugitive set for hearing in Emporia on Monday
A court hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Lyon County District Court for a woman accused of being a fugitive from justice. Amy Sue Newell will be in court at 1:30 pm. She’s accused of a probation violation from Henderson County, Texas, in 2020. Judge Doug Jones will...
CareArc proposes new form of COVID-19 testing to Lyon County Commission Thursday
As the state of Kansas is looking for partners to explore a new form of COVID-19 testing, Lyon County Commissioners are currently pondering the possibility. The consideration comes following the quarterly CareArc report delivered by Executive Director Renee Hively. During that time Hively discussed the potential for “wastewater surveillance” which tests wastewater samples for the COVID virus.
Emporia Fire called to structure fire in east Emporia Saturday
Full details are pending following a structure fire in east Emporia early Saturday evening. Emporia fire was called to 818 Sylvan Street around 6:40 pm Saturday. Details are sparse, however, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says there were no injuries reported. The cause, origination point and damage estimates are...
Gas prices back above $3 a gallon across listening area
Local gas prices are back on the rise and have now exceeded $3 per gallon across the area. In Emporia, prices are now well over $3 a gallon ranging from $3.09 to $3.29. This reflects a roughly 40-cent increase over the past month alone. Chase County boasts the highest price...
Emporia High boys wrestlers third at Chanute; girls compete at Junction City
The Emporia High wrestling teams had their final tune-ups before next weekend’s Centennial League Tournament Saturday. The Emporia High boys finished third in the SEK Invitational at Chanute. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 150-pound bracket. Three Spartans finished second, Christian Trujillo at 157, Davian White at 165 and Jesse Ultreres...
Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season
Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
Emporia High boys swim and diving team takes sixth at home meet
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team finished sixth in its final home meet of the season Saturday. On the diving side, senior Braxton Higgins won the 11-dive meet with a score of 531.80. Alex Allemang finished fourth in diving. On the swim side, the Spartans got three consideration...
Emporia State track and field team competes at Pittsburg State Wendys Invitational
The Emporia State track and field team had 1 first-place finish, 3 provisional qualifiers, and 2 other top 3 finishes at the Pittsburg State Wendys Classic Saturday. Tyler Swift won the men’s 5000-meter run. Abigael Reid placed 3rd in the 600-yard run. Alyssa Conway placed 3rd in the weight...
Emporia’s Marshalls store opens doors to shoppers Thursday
Marshalls has made its long-awaited debut in Emporia. The retail store at the Emporia Pavilions development, 24th and Industrial, had its official grand opening celebration shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. It offers clothing, home decor, beauty items and gifts. Marshalls was supposed to open last fall, but several supply chain...
Emporia State host Rogers State
The Emporia State basketball teams hosts Rogers State Sunday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be going for the season sweep. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to be locked into limit 3-point shots. The Emporia State men will be looking to avenge an earlier season loss. Coach...
Flint Hills Technical College honors Simmons with inaugural Prairie Fire Award
Flint Hills Technical College has now begun what it hopes to be a proud tradition of honoring and recognizing its various community partners. Friday, FHTC awarded the first annual Prairie Fire Award to Simmons Pet Food as part of a special reception at the Gufler Mansion. FHTC Vice President for Advancement Mike Crouch says the award is meant to honor more than just financial contributions to the college.
Lebo and Olpe crowned Lyon County League champions
The Lebo Girls and Olpe Boys are Lyon County League Tournament Champions. In the girl’s game, Lebo overcame an early deficit to defeat the Olpe Lady Eagles 50-40. Olpe jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led by one 19-18 heading into the halftime locker room. The game would see a total of six ties and seven lead changes before Lebo outscored Olpe 18-11 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Emporia High girls basketball falls 46-43 to Seaman at buzzer in Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game
The Emporia High girls basketball team fell in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Championship game to Topeka-Seaman, 46-43. Emporia High had trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and managed to tie the game at 43. Seaman got a 3-pointer by Taylin Stallbaumer at the buzzer to win it. The...
Kansas State and Kansas to play SEC opponents
The Kansas State Wildcats host Florida. Coach Jerome Tang says this will be a fun game. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 pm. Due to coverage of the Lyon County League tournament that game will not be broadcast. Kansas plays at Kentucky. Coach Bill Self says they will...
Audio – Thursday – 01-26-23
Newsmaker: Dee Schwinn discusses Friends of the Library matters, including the naming of the Super Friends award winner. Newsmaker 2: American Legion Post 5 Commander Childs discusses an upcoming PACT Act meeting. EHS Girls vs Maize (1st half, 2nd half, postgame)
Kansas outscores Kentucky and Kansas State a winner over Florida
Both Kansas and Kansas State picked up wins in the Big 12 / SEC challenge Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks outscored Kentucky 77-68. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points. KJ Adams added 17 points, Grady Dick finished with 13 points, and Kevin McCullar finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Audio Saturday 01-28-2023
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. Emporia High girls basketball – Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game vs. Topeka-Seaman. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
