LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Hearings in rape, aggravated battery, cocaine distribution, aggravated child endangerment cases highlight busy docket Wednesday

The Lebo Girls and Olpe Boys are Lyon County League Tournament Champions. In the girl’s game, Lebo overcame an early deficit to defeat the Olpe Lady Eagles 50-40. Olpe jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led by one 19-18 heading into the halftime locker room. The game would see a total of six ties and seven lead changes before Lebo outscored Olpe 18-11 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO