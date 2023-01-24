ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

foxillinois.com

0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC

CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield city officials look ahead to 2024 budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. In a presentation given by the Office of Budget and Management, aldermen got updates on the 2023 budget and a look ahead into 2024. Topics discussed included the concerns with the fiscal...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield city budget shows future pension concerns, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already got a look into the fiscal year 2024 budget. The Office of Budget and Management told aldermen about concerns with pensions and taxes in Springfield. The concern is over public safety pension funding. In order to meet the 2040 requirement...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign-Urbana conducts yearly count of unsheltered population

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless on Thursday conducted its annual homeless count. The homeless count, also known as The Point in Time Count, takes place across the cities of Champaign and Urbana. This count helps homeless service providers track the progress...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois State Museum opens Growing Up X exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) shines a spotlight on Generation X with the opening of its new exhibition, Growing Up X, on Saturday at its downtown location. Growing Up X is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield from Jan. 28, 2023, through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SHG to bring band program back in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Overflow shelter open 24 hours in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the forecasted weather, the overflow shelter located at 221 N. 11th Street will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 26, in the morning. Any individual needing a place to go or shelter during the cold will be directed to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police urge drivers to register emergency information

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

One hospitalized after apartment fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
MATTOON, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign Restaurant Week begins

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Restaurant Week returns on Friday for the seventh year. This nine-day celebration begins today, January 27, and continues until February 4. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options will be available at 42 local restaurants. “There truly is an option for everyone, from...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
MAHOMET, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
MACON COUNTY, IL

