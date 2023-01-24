Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
0 Illinois counties at high level for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — Twenty counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 27, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by eight, compared to the previous week, with zero counties at a...
City officials say Springfield's taxes are lower compared to other central Illinois areas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. City leaders got an insight into city taxes on Tuesday. City officials said compared to other areas in central Illinois, Springfield residents are saving on property taxes. Officials said Springfield has the...
Springfield FY2024 budget allows three new firehouses to be built
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield will be building three new firehouses. These new firehouses will be built from the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This is something the city has been working to do for years and now, 2024’s budget will allow for three new firehouses to be built in the city.
Illinois EPA announces lead service line inventory grant recipients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of...
Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC
CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
ISP looks to consolidate some lawsuits against the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Four cases challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act are pending in Southern Illinois. The state recently passed a law, which bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Now the Illinois State Police (ISP) are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging the ban.
ISBE launches search for sponsors and sites to serve nutritious summer meals for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is launching the search for new Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsors and sites to help bring free nutritious meals to children across the state. School districts, community organizations, churches, camps, park districts, and others helped serve more...
Springfield city officials look ahead to 2024 budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already started looking into the fiscal year 2024 budget. In a presentation given by the Office of Budget and Management, aldermen got updates on the 2023 budget and a look ahead into 2024. Topics discussed included the concerns with the fiscal...
Springfield city budget shows future pension concerns, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield City Council has already got a look into the fiscal year 2024 budget. The Office of Budget and Management told aldermen about concerns with pensions and taxes in Springfield. The concern is over public safety pension funding. In order to meet the 2040 requirement...
Champaign-Urbana conducts yearly count of unsheltered population
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless on Thursday conducted its annual homeless count. The homeless count, also known as The Point in Time Count, takes place across the cities of Champaign and Urbana. This count helps homeless service providers track the progress...
IDOC responds to lawmaker concerns over Graham Correctional Facility incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) has responded to a state senator’s request for transparency. Senator Jason Plummer sent a letter to IDOC earlier this week asking them to be more open about what happened when 25 people got sick inside Graham Correctional Facility last week.
Illinois State Museum opens Growing Up X exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) shines a spotlight on Generation X with the opening of its new exhibition, Growing Up X, on Saturday at its downtown location. Growing Up X is on display at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield from Jan. 28, 2023, through...
SHG to bring band program back in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. Students at SHG and junior high students at Springfield Catholic grade schools will be eligible to participate in the band program.
Overflow shelter open 24 hours in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the forecasted weather, the overflow shelter located at 221 N. 11th Street will be open 24 hours from Wednesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 26, in the morning. Any individual needing a place to go or shelter during the cold will be directed to...
Police urge drivers to register emergency information
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — As winter weather causes roads to be slick, Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging drivers to register their medical needs and family members as emergency contacts on the Secretary of State's Emergency Contact Database (ECD). ISP Master Sergeant Chris Watson shared how the recent snow...
One hospitalized after apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
Champaign Restaurant Week begins
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Restaurant Week returns on Friday for the seventh year. This nine-day celebration begins today, January 27, and continues until February 4. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert options will be available at 42 local restaurants. “There truly is an option for everyone, from...
Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
Decatur Fire Department responds to 'suspicious' fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a garage on fire in the 200 block of Stuart ave on Friday. Officials arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m. and reported heavy fire from an attached single-car garage and carport, with fire extending into the attic of the vacant residence.
Man identified from single vehicle crash in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, has identified the man from the single-vehicle crash on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road in Macon County on Wednesday. The man was identified as Joseph D. Baietto, 32, of Macon, Illinois. The Macon County...
