Youngstown, OH

Murder suspect to stay in mental health facility until able to stand trial

By Joe Gorman
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of an East Side shooting death last January will remain in a mental health facility until he is deemed competent to stand trial.

That was the decision reached today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after it was ruled that Jamiyah Brooks, 19, is incompetent to stand trial for the Jan. 30, 2022, shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22 .

Brooks’ attorney, David Betras, asked Dec. 2 for a competency evaluation for his client. Although the evaluation found that Brooks is incompetent to stand trial now the evaluation also found that his competency can be restored so he can be tried at a later date.

Police said Helms had been dead for several days when he was found. He was last seen early Jan. 30 at his Plaza View Court home getting into a car. Helms was found February 2 in the Mt. Hope Veterans Cemetery on Liberty Road on the far East Side.

Police have not released a motive for Helms’ death or how they knew where to look for him.

At the time Helms was killed, Brooks had been free on $5,000 bond following his arraignment in municipal court the day after a Dec. 28 arrest on Ivanhoe Avenue on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence.

Reports said when Helms was reported missing, family members told police he had been chatting with a woman on Instagram who told him she had just moved to the nearby Sharon Line area of the East Side and she was afraid to be by herself. Helms offered to stay with her and the woman answered in the chat she would send her sister to pick him up. Helms left his apartment in a white car sometime between 2:15 and 4 a.m. Jan. 30, reports said.

Helms’ brother tried to call a number associated with the account his brother was chatting with and got no answer, reports said. Reports said the account was later deleted.

Brooks turned himself into police in March.

A second suspect, Nathaniel Austin , 33, is also in custody for Helms’ death. He is expected to have a Feb. 1 pretrial hearing before Judge Sweeney.

Chip Roy/Morgan Luttrell 2024
4d ago

When he starts eating his own poop, Then I'll believe he is mental. otherwise, he had the mental capacity to do everything else before his arrest. All the time he does now in an institution won't apply towards his sentence after becoming competent to stand trial so either way he's locked up forever

10
Rk Bman
4d ago

hes not incompetent, he is just plain ignorant... life in prison

8
Tanisha Danielle
4d ago

He can't be found competent because he's special needs and he also wasn't the shooter

