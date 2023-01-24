Chiefs’ win over Jaguars delivered huge ratings, with viewers in KC leading the way

The Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game provided more drama than Kansas City fans would have liked, but it made for great TV ratings.

NBC Sports said 34.3 million people saw the game on NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital or NFL Digital platforms. That was the highest viewership for a Saturday afternoon divisional playoff game since 2013, the network said in a news release. In that game, the Ravens rallied and defeated Peyton Manning and the Broncos 38-35 in overtime in Denver.

Viewership reached 37.3 million late in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs held off Jacksonville’s comeback attempt.

A year ago, the Saturday afternoon postseason game featured the Bengals and Titans, which Sports Illustrated said had 30.75 million viewers .

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ departure Saturday and return from an ankle injury only added to the interest in the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars, especially in KC.

NBC said the game drew a 45.1 household rating and an 85 share in Kansas City, which is the nation’s No. 33 media market and covers nearly 920,000 television households in Missouri and Kansas.

Jacksonville was second at 34.5/71, followed by Buffalo (30.5/61) and Cincinnati (25.8/59).

By comparison, the ratings in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV had a 55.7 household rating an 89 share.

The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff contributed to this story