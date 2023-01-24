ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview

A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
