Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Aaron Rodgers names 5 Packers teammates that might influence decision to stay
Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay with the Packers or leave could depend on what Green Bay does with five of his most treasured teammates. It feels like an inevitability that Aaron Rodgers won’t be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2023. However, the decision has yet to be made so any assumptions made at this point are just that.
