FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
tmpresale.com
Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The Pressure Tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale code
Glad to tell anyone who will listen that presale password for a Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The Pressure Tour presale is now available!. During this presale YOU WILL have an opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the public. You don’t want to miss Rick Ross & Kevin Gates The...
tourcounsel.com
Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to host
Hagan Ace Hardware in Green Cove Springs is hosting a “Ladies’ Night” with food, drinks and special sales on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. specifically for ladies looking to relax and have a night out.
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Jacksonville has some great spots to check out this weekend! There are multiple exciting shows, sporting events, and more! You can also give back to the community with volunteer resources. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Parlor Doughnuts Expanding With Additional Location
The newest location in the St. Johns area will become Parlor Doughnut's 11th Florida storefront.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Starr Sanford Design is defining a new Florida vernacular
Borrowed from the past, steeped in tradition, but clearly from the present, the Florida vernacular is evolving, and Ponte Vedra is center stage. The new homes along our coastline depict a coastal modern vernacular with a decidedly old Florida style. Local architect Julia Starr Sanford with Starr Sanford Design (SSD)...
floridapolitics.com
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
904happyhour.com
Top Touring Artist of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham Coming to Jacksonville
One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on November 25, 2022 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of their 2022-2023 tour, Still Not Canceled. Dunham’s North American trek kicked off December 28 taking the fun and laughs to 44 cities. Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.
Butt Hutt Smokehouse Opening BBQ Brick-and-Mortar
The food truck is setting roots in the Riverside area of Jacksonville later this year.
folioweekly.com
Worst Tourist Trap: St. Johns Town Center
It’s happened to all of us, probably during the holiday season, or really any season that schools are on break. You head out to “the heart of shopping and dining in Jacksonville” (their words, not ours) for some retail therapy only to be stuck in traffic before you even set eyes on the Costco. But if you manage to arrive early enough to avoid the heaviest traffic, you can still count on making seemingly endless laps around the parking lots to find a space. Once you finally make it out of your car to the “outdoor lifestyle mall,” you’ll be engulfed by teems of shoppers filling the skinny sidewalks. And it’s all fun and games until you make your way to the end of the row of stores only to have a handful of shopping bags and no more money left in your pockets. Frankly, it’s a consumerist’s dream, but for those that are native to Jacksonville, it’s a tourist trap. –Ambar Ramirez.
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of 2022
Seller: Thomas D. Weldon and the Thomas D. Weldon Revocable Trust. About the property: Oceanfront and dune frontage Amelia Island Plantation five-story home features seven bedrooms, nine full and two half-bathrooms, theater, 6,000-bottle wine cellar, fitness and steam rooms, elevator, rooftop deck and infinity pool. ST. JOHNS. $12,216,000. 501 Ponte...
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum Real Estate positioning more than 800 acres for North Jacksonville business park
Saxum Real Estate appears to be working toward developing a North Jacksonville industrial park of 3.7 million square feet. Saxum, based in Austin, Texas, paid almost $14.5 million on Dec. 9 for two parcels along Arnold Road from a Ponte Vedra Beach owner. Property and deed records show Saxum bought...
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27
Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Action News Jax
Man shot outside Airbnb in Arlington area
Jacksonville, Fl — An early morning shooting in the Arlington area leaves a man with non-life threatening injuries. Jacksonville police say the victim was visiting friends at an Airbnb off Lone Star Road. Several gunshots were fired from the yard behind the rental, hitting the man as well as the home.
Action News Jax
Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens implementing new safety enhancements following bear attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says it will be implementing security and safety enhancements on its bear exhibit following an incident involving a bear attack back in 2022. On Dec. 21, the zoo says a seven-year-old North American Black Bear named Jonny made contact with a zookeeper...
