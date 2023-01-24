ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Jacksonville has some great spots to check out this weekend! There are multiple exciting shows, sporting events, and more! You can also give back to the community with volunteer resources. We hope you find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Starr Sanford Design is defining a new Florida vernacular

Borrowed from the past, steeped in tradition, but clearly from the present, the Florida vernacular is evolving, and Ponte Vedra is center stage. The new homes along our coastline depict a coastal modern vernacular with a decidedly old Florida style. Local architect Julia Starr Sanford with Starr Sanford Design (SSD)...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
904happyhour.com

Top Touring Artist of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham Coming to Jacksonville

One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on November 25, 2022 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of their 2022-2023 tour, Still Not Canceled. Dunham’s North American trek kicked off December 28 taking the fun and laughs to 44 cities. Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Worst Tourist Trap: St. Johns Town Center

It’s happened to all of us, probably during the holiday season, or really any season that schools are on break. You head out to “the heart of shopping and dining in Jacksonville” (their words, not ours) for some retail therapy only to be stuck in traffic before you even set eyes on the Costco. But if you manage to arrive early enough to avoid the heaviest traffic, you can still count on making seemingly endless laps around the parking lots to find a space. Once you finally make it out of your car to the “outdoor lifestyle mall,” you’ll be engulfed by teems of shoppers filling the skinny sidewalks. And it’s all fun and games until you make your way to the end of the row of stores only to have a handful of shopping bags and no more money left in your pockets. Frankly, it’s a consumerist’s dream, but for those that are native to Jacksonville, it’s a tourist trap. –Ambar Ramirez.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of 2022

Seller: Thomas D. Weldon and the Thomas D. Weldon Revocable Trust. About the property: Oceanfront and dune frontage Amelia Island Plantation five-story home features seven bedrooms, nine full and two half-bathrooms, theater, 6,000-bottle wine cellar, fitness and steam rooms, elevator, rooftop deck and infinity pool. ST. JOHNS. $12,216,000. 501 Ponte...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Tony Salazar

Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church

Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Man shot outside Airbnb in Arlington area

Jacksonville, Fl — An early morning shooting in the Arlington area leaves a man with non-life threatening injuries. Jacksonville police say the victim was visiting friends at an Airbnb off Lone Star Road. Several gunshots were fired from the yard behind the rental, hitting the man as well as the home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy