ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County releases public health plan for next 5 years

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago

As Allegheny County transitions between health directors and is poised to elect a new county executive this year, its Health Department has released a plan that lays out public health goals for the next five years.

The 2023-27 Plan for a Healthier Allegheny released Monday was completed under former Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen, who now is serving as Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health.

It includes goals to increase access to medical and dental care and to decrease disparities in life expectancy and chronic diseases, according to a release.

“All residents should have the opportunity to lead a healthy life and that is why equity is one of the guiding principles of the plan,” said Patrick Dowd, acting Health Department director, in a statement.

The plan — created through a community process with input from thousands of residents as well as community groups — has three main areas of focus: physical health, behavioral health and the environment.

Specific goals for physical health improvements include getting more infants in the county to drink breast milk, getting residents to become more active through the creation of additional trails, increasing residents’ medical and dental visits by improving transportation access to appointments and increasing the number of dental providers who accept Medicaid. It also aims to reduce racial disparities in infant mortality by further supporting and promoting related county programs.

In behavioral health, the plan calls for more people receiving mental health and substance abuse treatment, including revising a county rule to make it easier for programs and municipalities to support sterile syringe programs. It also sets a goal of increasing the number of early learning programs for children up to age 5 and enrolling more children in quality child care, preschool and after-school programming.

Goals for improving environmental health include getting more residents in stable housing and reducing the amount of blighted properties in the county, lowering gun violence rates and preparing more communities to become adaptable to climate change. The latter goal includes reducing air pollution emissions by 12% by 2027.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he is pleased Allegheny County is ranked highly in overall health metrics by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, but said there are many places to improve.

“Our residents are seeking an active, healthy lifestyle and are taking proactive steps to improve their health, and we want to do everything we can to encourage that interest,” Fitzgerald said. “The Plan for a Healthier Allegheny provides a roadmap to do exactly that.”

While the plan lays out health policy goals for the next five years, it’s unclear where the plans might lead. Fitzgerald is term-limited, and this is his last year in office.

Several candidates already have announced plans to run for the county’s highest elected office, including state Rep. Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb and Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan

Westmoreland commissioners this week unanimously approved a $3.6 million plan for the construction of a new homeless shelter. Officials earlier this month outlined a plan, funded by American Rescue Plan through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to build 12-bed shelter that will include private accommodations for temporary residents.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

A year after Fern Hollow Bridge collapse, are Western Pa.'s bridges in better shape?

It took less than 11 months to replace Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge after it collapsed in Frick Park. The speed of the bridge replacement project was an achievement — it normally takes three to five years to replace a span of that size, officials said. Emergency declarations from state and local governments, along with a personal interest from President Joe Biden, helped to expedite the project.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt law dean Amy Wildermuth departs her post

The University of Pittsburgh will be looking for a new dean in the months ahead with the announced departure of Amy Wildermuth, who held the position for 4 1/2 years until this week. Provost Ann Cudd delivered word of the transition Monday in a two-paragraph message to law school colleagues...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Education Partnership named Champion in Action by Citizens Bank and Trib Total Media

The Education Partnership, a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies to students and teachers in need, has been named a 2023 Champion in Action. The $35,000 award — in Supporting Environmental Sustainability — was presented jointly by Citizens bank and Trib Total Media to The Education Partnership at its Pittsburgh headquarters in the city’s Elliott neighborhood on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin alters parking permit policy

Irwin Borough has changed its parking permit policy, eliminating the ability to buy several passes to share among multiple users. Police Chief Dan Wensel told the council recently that sharing of parking passes among businesses and employees was “getting out of hand.”. The new passes require the registration information...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

State police investigating chase on the Parkway East near Swissvale

The state police are investigating a pursuit that started at the Parkway East (Interstate 376) eastbound near the Swissvale on-ramp, police said. The chase started with a Chrysler minivan near the Swissvale ramp around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the state police. The vehicle minivan got off the Parkway eastbound at Monroeville and then re-entered the Parkway traveling in the opposite direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

All Saints Convent in Etna transformed into apartment living

The cross details and All Saints name remain on the front of the building, the beloved home to nuns for many years. But, as is protocol for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh when a religious building is being reposed, anything liturgical, including stained glass with symbols such as a chalice or image of a saint, has been removed.
ETNA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy