ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

By Jala Washington
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP0ex_0kPYEL5n00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session .

They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights , black mother mortality rates , school safety and gun violence.

Texas lawmakers can solve issues KXAN investigations uncovered

Members of the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters make up 1/3 of constituents in Texas House representatives’ districts. According to the Chapter, they make up 80% of constituents in Texas senators’ districts.

It’s a common practice for organizations to host a day at the Capitol at the beginning of a legislative session, to outline priorities and concerns.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 38

Marion Butler
4d ago

Hahahahaha we need law and order and severe punishment not a slap on the hand! And why is it mostly balks that are doing these crimes!

Reply(5)
5
Treavor Harris
3d ago

my hebrew men can we stop practicing things are enemies created can we get back to our heritage?? dig deep because they stole it

Reply
2
kadabra
4d ago

These men can change their future without violence. They’re on the right path.

Reply(1)
7
Related
KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KXAN

Where former Texas attorney general candidate will work next

Rochelle Garza, the Democratic candidate for attorney general last year, announced she will become the president of the Texas Civil Rights Project, a legal advocacy organization in the state. The group shared the hiring news Thursday in a news release, noting Garza will begin her new post on Feb. 1.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.  The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy