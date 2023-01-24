Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session .
They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights , black mother mortality rates , school safety and gun violence.Texas lawmakers can solve issues KXAN investigations uncovered
Members of the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters make up 1/3 of constituents in Texas House representatives’ districts. According to the Chapter, they make up 80% of constituents in Texas senators’ districts.
It’s a common practice for organizations to host a day at the Capitol at the beginning of a legislative session, to outline priorities and concerns.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 38