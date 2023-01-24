Alphas at the Capitol: Historically black fraternity talks maternal mortality rates, gun violence with lawmakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session .

They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights , black mother mortality rates , school safety and gun violence.

Members of the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters make up 1/3 of constituents in Texas House representatives’ districts. According to the Chapter, they make up 80% of constituents in Texas senators’ districts.

It’s a common practice for organizations to host a day at the Capitol at the beginning of a legislative session, to outline priorities and concerns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.