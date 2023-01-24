ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 5

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Yankees talk to Gold Glove-winning free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension

The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery responds to contract rumors

No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers

Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement

This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. New England hired Bill O'Brien as its ...
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Saquon's contract ask should determine Bears' free-agent interest

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is about to walk into a critical offseason with a heavy wallet and a lot of holes to fill. The Bears will have over $100 million in salary cap room this offseason. But free agency in the NFL isn't like the NBA or MLB. Great players rarely make it to the open market, and fortunes rarely are changed by expensive spending sprees.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields

The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona fide roster upgrade, suggesting the front office trades Justin Fields this offseason to draft a quarterback with the first selection.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

This Jets-Saints Trade Sends Zach Wilson To New Orleans

With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy