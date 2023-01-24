Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage
Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too. “I know how...
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Yankees talk to Gold Glove-winning free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman is leaving no stone unturned. The New York Yankees general manager is shopping for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees...
Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension
The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaiden Fields, Justin Fields' sister, signs deal with WWE
Jaiden Fields, the sister of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with WWE as part of their "Next in Line" program. Jaiden, a redshirt junior softball player at Georgia, signed along with 14 other athletes as part of the third class to collaborate with WWE's program.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Knicks Were Comfortable Offering Multiple 1sts for O.G. Anunoby
The New York Knicks have reportedly been comfortable trading multiple first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Yardbarker
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
David Montgomery responds to contract rumors
No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers
Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games
The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears
In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. New England hired Bill O'Brien as its ...
Saquon's contract ask should determine Bears' free-agent interest
Bears general manager Ryan Poles is about to walk into a critical offseason with a heavy wallet and a lot of holes to fill. The Bears will have over $100 million in salary cap room this offseason. But free agency in the NFL isn't like the NBA or MLB. Great players rarely make it to the open market, and fortunes rarely are changed by expensive spending sprees.
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields
The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona fide roster upgrade, suggesting the front office trades Justin Fields this offseason to draft a quarterback with the first selection.
NFL Analysis Network
This Jets-Saints Trade Sends Zach Wilson To New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 5