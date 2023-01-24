Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
BBC
National League: Woking v Torquay & Eastleigh v Barnet off because of frozen pitches
Woking's National League game with Torquay United and Eastleigh's fixture against Barnet have been postponed because of frozen pitches. Woking's playing surface failed an inspection by a referee at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and a decision was made to call off the game to stop unnecessary travel for fans and players.
BBC
Nicky Smith: Ospreys powerless to stop prop leaving - Toby Booth
Head coach Toby Booth says Ospreys are powerless to stop Wales prop Nicky Smith leaving the region because of Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contractual issue. The 41-cap loosehead, 28, has been linked with a move to the English Premiership at the end of the season. Booth says he wants to keep...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season
Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
BBC
Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin vows to repay 'courageous' board
Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and the BBC Sport website & app, text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Jim Goodwin has vowed to repay the faith of Aberdeen's board and says "it would have...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
Transpennine Express boss apologises for poor services
The boss of under-fire train company Transpennine Express has apologised to passengers and admitted services have not been good enough. Transpennine, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been cancelling trains on a daily basis for months, disrupting many journeys. Calls have been made for the...
Sunderland set to receive major Ellis Simms boost, claims fresh report
Could Everton striker Ellis Simms return to Sunderland after all?
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
Matt Rogerson: London Irish captain extends contract
London Irish captain Matt Rogerson has signed a new contract. The 29-year-old - who made his 100th appearance for the club in the win over Newcastle last month - moved to the Exiles form Championship side Jersey Reds in the summer of 2019. Irish have not disclosed the length of...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
Report: Pep Guardiola Reveals Mikel Arteta's Love For Arsenal
Pep Guardiola has mentioned that even though Mikel Arteta was fully committed to Manchester City, there was one team he never celebrated goals against.
BBC
England Netball: What are the Roses' prospects before the World Cup in July?
With just six months until the Netball World Cup, England mid-courter Jade Clarke said finishing third in the Quad Series is "not where we want to be". Her comments came after former players talked of "unanswered questions" and "deeper issues" that the team face following their poor run of results over the last six months.
Comments / 0