Tulsa, OK

Snow chances move into Green Country

By April Hill
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologists at NWS in Tulsa say accumulating snow is still expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning.

Snow totals have been lowered across northeast Oklahoma where temperatures are a bit warmer than originally anticipated.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott says the rain will likely turn to snow by the afternoon and turn to all snow by the evening.

Driving conditions could get very messy by the evening commute.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the City of Tulsa has replaced about half of the snow trucks.

Tulsa Public Schools decided to delay start times for classes Wednesday morning by one hour.

KRMG is in constant communication with the FOX23 and KRMG Severe Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

Keep it tuned to 102.3 KRMG for updates on the threat of severe weather.

