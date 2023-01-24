Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Public health center food pantry Feb. 1
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
northeastnews.net
Kansas City Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure
Meal service is suspended for Friday and Food Rescue Operations are suspended for Saturday of this week after kitchen staff were exposed to COVID. NourishKC will close the dining room at Kansas City Community Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 27, located at 750 Paseo Blvd., due to a positive COVID test among staff.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
Kansas City animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs in Louisiana
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs spent the week in Louisiana rescuing 54 dogs and puppies from a rural city shelter.
Kansas City group hopes to show true scope of homelessness
The Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness is counting the number of people experiencing homelessness in hopes of changing policy,
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Mothers in Charge, KCPD asking community to help stop violent crime
The KCMO Police Department and KC Mothers in Charge agreed on a New Year's resolution to stop violent crime.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
kttn.com
Major food processing center and cold storage facility to open in KC; will invest $199 million and create 583 jobs
West Liberty Foods, a leading protein processor, announced today it will open a food processing center in Kansas City, attached to supporting cold storage facility to be developed by Vertical Cold Storage. The companies are expected to invest a combined $199.6 million and create 583 jobs. “Missouri is home to...
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was stuck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435.
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Independence to open warming site ahead of cold snap
Independence plans to open a community center as a warming site Sunday afternoon because of cold weather forecasted for Kansas City.
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
Comments / 0