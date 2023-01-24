ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Public health center food pantry Feb. 1

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
LIBERTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Kansas City Community Kitchen closes due to COVID exposure

Meal service is suspended for Friday and Food Rescue Operations are suspended for Saturday of this week after kitchen staff were exposed to COVID. NourishKC will close the dining room at Kansas City Community Kitchen on Friday, Jan. 27, located at 750 Paseo Blvd., due to a positive COVID test among staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO

