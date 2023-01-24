Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
411mania.com
Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411mania.com
WWE News: Zelina Vega Picks Her Royal Rumble Number, The Best of Royal Rumble Matches, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Signing Autographs
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega picked her number for the Royal Rumble as revealed by WWE last night. However, she wouldn’t reveal what it was. She reacted later on Twitter, “WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha…” You can view that clip and her reaction below:
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Mickie James On Staying Loyal To Impact, Reflects On Feud With Deonna Purrazzo
Mickie James is a loyal member of the Impact Wrestling roster, and she recently talked about the company being her “home” and more. James spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and you can check out a couple more highlights below, per Fightful:. On staying loyal to Impact: “I...
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Kickoff Show Now Online, WWE Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 Now Available, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre Draw Their Numbers
– The Kickoff Show for the WWE Royal Rumble is now online. The show starts at 8 PM ET on Peacock. – WWE has also posted the Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 special online. Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide each draft Superstars from past and present to be included in the ultimate Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Well everyone, this is it. The full on go home show for the Royal Rumble which takes place tomorrow. This is episode of Smackdown is the WWE’s last chance to convince you to watch, and after last years Rumble sucked out loud they need a good one this time around. The tag team tournament continues this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking on Hit Row, please don’t let it go long, and the much better on paper Legado del Fantasma taking on Imperium. Karrion Kross will battle Rey Mysterio in a bout I’m rather interested in, and Kevin Owens looks to build momentum going into his uWu title shot at the Rumble when he meets Solo Sikoa. Might be as good a time as any to get that first loss on Sikoa’s record, he can still be the badass enforcer but if they run that streak too much the weight of it might limit his options. Brock Lesnar will be here, because reasons, or at least he’s been advertised. A bunch of Rumble related shenanigans will likely take place as well. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Latest Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
The latest and likely final betting odds for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event are now online, courtesy of BetOnline:. Men’s Royal Rumble (Numbers do not indicate entrance order unless specified) 1. Kofi Kingston (+20000) 2. Santos Escobar (+25000) 3. Ricochet (+10000) 4. Baron Corbin (+25000) 5. Austin Theory...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Is Unclear About Her Royal Rumble Status
Mia Yim isn’t listed as an entrant in the Royal Rumble yet, and she doesn’t yet know if she’s in the match. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc at the Royal Rumble press junket on Friday and said that she has not been told whether she’ll be in the match at this point.
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company. Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Nemesis 2023) 01.28.2023 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Nemesis 2023) 01.28.2023 Review. Blake Christian pinned Keita in 7:17 (***) Mistico submitted Misterioso in 12:08 (***) Fred Rosser submitted Peter Avalon in 12:08 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship (***¼) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling....
