ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

By By Amanda Watts, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glio2_0kPYDfaQ00

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting

A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead

YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
PROSSER, WA
News Talk KIT

Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff

YAKIMA, Wash.- 10:00 a.m. The suspect’s mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene. A NonStop Local reporter...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving

If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy