Doctor Who Showrunner Comments on What Disney Budget Means for the Show
Yes, Disney is helping to finance Doctor Who, and it's one of the reasons Russell T. Davies returned to the show. Not long after Jodie Whittaker's final episode, the BBC announced that it had partnered with Disney to make Disney+ the streaming home of Doctor Who outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland in an attempt to build it into a stronger global brand. Since the announcement, rumors have swirled about Disney's investment in the show. Speaking to GQ, Davies confirms that Disney is helping to foot the show's bill.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date
Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well. It feels like Twitter and Facebook especially rejoiced at the mention of more crazy family drama on the HBO show. Check out some of the chaos unfolding in the fresh clip they released down below!
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office
You can bet James Cameron is smiling slyly at all those "Who still cares about Avatar?" types out there, because their months (years?) of taking shots at Cameron's film franchise are certainly looking more misguided by the minute. The Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will officially pass Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office before the weekend, having earned over $2.046 billion total (and counting) at the time of writing this.
Skinamarink Streaming Date Confirmed
After scaring up well over a million dollars at the box office, the viral hit movie Skinamarink has confirmed when it will become available for streaming. Directed and written by Kyle Edward Ball, AMC has announced that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder starting very soon, debuting on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2. The IFC Films release previously had its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Viewers eager to see the movie won't have to wait long, and the timeframe on the film's release actually was moved up by almost a year.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie
Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.
