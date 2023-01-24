ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

HBO's 'The Last of Us' co-creator made a major change from the video game so we'd be able to see Pedro Pascal's face

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGUqA_0kPYCuKc00
Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us."

HBO

  • "The Last of Us" co-creator made a change to the show's horrifying fungus so he could show the actors' faces.
  • Neil Druckmann told Polygon that HBO changed how the fungus spread from the hit video game it is based on.
  • "Characters would wear gas masks all the time," Druckmann said.

A co-creator of HBO's hit series "The Last of Us" made a major change to the show's biggest threat so they didn't have to cover star Pedro Pascal's face with a gas mask all the time.

In the hit video game series the show is based on, the Cordyceps fungus spreads through airborne spores, forcing the player's character to put on a gas mask to navigate through the toxic environment.

But, when the universe hit the small screen, co-creator Neil Druckmann told Polygon that they opted for tendrils of fungus — demonstrated in a horrifying scene in episode two — instead of to spores.

"The show [is] taking a more realistic approach to the story and the world," Druckmann told Polygon. "If we wanted to treat it realistically, and there are spores near, characters would wear gas masks all the time."

He continued: "Then we lose so much, which is maybe the most important part of the journey is what's going on inside behind their eyes, in their soul, in their beings. For that logistical reason, we were like, 'Let's find a different vector.'"

"The Last of Us" has been a hit for HBO Max. It was the streaming service's second-biggest launch of all time, behind only "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of Dragons."

The gritty zombie apocalypse show would have been the second time Pascal was performing in a mask in a big-budget show. His character on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" is famously helmeted — and even refuses to take it off in the show.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Insider

Insider

752K+
Followers
40K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy