Pullman, WA

Idaho murder suspect had a job interview with the police department that later helped arrest him, report says

By Sophia Ankel
 5 days ago

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on January 3, 2023.

Matt Rourke/Pool via REUTERS

  • The Idaho killings suspect applied for a job with the Pullman police last April, the NYT reported.
  • Emails obtained by the NYT show that Bryan Kohberger was among four applicants.
  • Pullman police assisted Idaho law enforcement officials in arresting Kohberger last month.

The Idaho killings suspect interviewed for a job with the police department that helped arrest him several months later, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

An email exchange obtained by The Times shows that Bryan Kohberger had an online meeting with Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins last spring to apply for the position of "graduate research assistant" at the department.

The job was created by Washington State University, which is located in Pullman, to support local police agencies, The Times reported.

At the time he applied for the job, Kohberger was just starting his first semester at WSU as a Ph.D. student studying criminology.

"It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety," Kohberger wrote Jenkins in an email dated April 12, 2022, as per The Times.

The chief responded: "Great to meet and talk with you as well," according to The Times.

The interviews for the position were conducted online, The Times reported, adding that the job was meant to start in August 2022.

It is unclear whether Kohberger was offered the position, or got the job, but he was among four applicants for it, the report said.

The Pullman Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Pullman is a 15-minute drive away from Moscow Idaho, where four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — were found dead in their home on November 13.

Nearly one month later, Kohberger was arrested on one count of burglary and four first-degree murder charges in connection to their deaths. He was living with his parents in Pullman at the time of his arrest.

Pullman Police were among several departments that assisted Idaho law enforcement officials in arresting Kohberger.

They helped execute a search warrant at Kohberger's on-campus apartment and office, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and CBS News reported.

Kohberger appeared several times in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho, earlier this month. His trial is expected to begin in June.

Comments / 15

Deborah Hollingsworth
4d ago

That's par for the course. MANY good, honorable LEO's. But, too many who enjoy the authority to abuse the law and ENJOY carrying a license to deliver their own justice. Many get over this god complex after time in the department. Others seek it out. Many LEO's in my family, extended family and ancestors. Doubt my respectful true comment will be allowed.

Reply
9
steve
4d ago

I hope the media loses interest in this soon. These “reports” are just pointless. It’s time to move on until the trial or until something of relevance comes out.

Reply(1)
6
Angela Branting
4d ago

He was not living with his parents in Pullman. His parents are from Pennsylvania.

Reply
7
 

