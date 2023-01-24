Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs win twice in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub wrestling team sent its senior athletes off with two more victories Thursday evening, when the purple and white capped off a historic regular season with two nonconference dual matches against the Princeton Tigers and the Amboy Clippers. Seniors Jorge Driggs, Troy Papke and Josey...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Vincent shines as Lady Hubs defeat Kaneland
ROCHELLE — Sophomore Cassidy Vincent fired a team-leading 685 series to lead the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowlers during their Interstate 8 Conference home match against Kaneland on Tuesday. Freshman Kylie McCullough added a 478 series for the Lady Hubs (9-6, 6-3 Interstate 8), who took two of the three games and defeated the Knights 2,654-2,500.
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
Rochelle News-Leader
Kiwanis donates to Crawford Foundation, food pantry
The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club recently presented donations to the David Crawford Foundation and the Rochelle Food Pantry. Kiwanis President-Elect Will McLachlan presented checks to Kevin Zilm (David Crawford Founation) and Bil Vanstone (Rochelle Food Pantry). “The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is happy to support local organizations that benefit...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 17-27, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 9:23 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2. After an investigation, deputies placed Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, under arrest for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams (class one felony) and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class X felony). Pursuant to the stop, the Ogle County Drug Task Force, comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Rochelle and Oregon Police Departments, obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence.
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: Law non-enforcement
This is in response to Kurt Wolter’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 25 issue of the News-Leader which offered the opinion that Sheriff VanVickle should enforce the new restrictive gun law and it was not his purview to not enforce the law. In Illinois, non-enforcement of laws is standard practice. For instance the speed limit in Chicago is 55 miles per hour, but the average speed is approximately 68 miles per hour (not enforced). If one travels at 55 miles per hour in Chicago there is the strong possibility of being rear ended. The practice of adultery is illegal in Illinois ((720 ILCS 5/11-35) Sec. 11-35. Adultery) but is rarely enforced. Chicago declared itself a sanctuary city which means they will not allow federal officers to arrest illegal aliens, thereby preventing enforcement of federal law. There are many other instances. The problem in Illinois is that there is a one-party system. The party in power represents about half the people (according to voting counts) and the rest are left out in the cold. This results in poorly-developed legislation that serves about half the people in Illinois and not the rest. The blame should be placed at the foot of the legislature and governor for passing laws that are poorly conceived, poorly vetted and have components that are probably unconstitutional.
Rochelle News-Leader
City hopes to work with May Mart on redevelopment, TIF incentives in the future
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle hopes to work with ownership of May Mart/Rochelle Commons to begin a redevelopment project that includes tax increment financing (TIF) incentives in the future, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Community Development Director Michelle Pease said Jan. 18. The longtime shopping and restaurant center...
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW donates Queen of Hearts proceeds to RACF
On Jan. 24, the Rochelle Area Community Foundation accepted a check of almost $2,000 from the VFW's Queen of Hearts. “We are truly grateful to be the recipient of this donation,” RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said. “We are putting this donation into the RACF Endowment Fund where it will be reinvested into our community through the Community Needs Grants. The VFW and RACF share the same goal of supporting local. Because of donations like this, RACF is able to help support qualifying local partners as they meet the need of those they serve. Thank you to the VFW and to all who participated in the Queen Of Hearts.” From left to right: Terry Dickow, RACF board member; Anaya; Joe Drought, VFW post commander and Greg Folmar, RACF board member.
