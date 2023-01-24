ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter to Release Ballet Score ‘Mythologies’ as First Solo Album

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXiY9_0kPYCldJ00

Daft Punk ’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo album, Mythologies , which will feature an orchestral piece he wrote for a ballet of the same name. The album is set to arrive on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics.

Mythologies is Bangalter’s first independent orchestral work, commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. The ballet premiered last summer, a collaboration between Ballet Preljocaj and the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, which performed Bangalter’s score under the direction of Romain Dumas. The ballet is an exploration of contemporary rituals, as well as the way founding myths shape collective imagination.

According to a press release, Bangalter’s score for Mythologies does not draw on his electronic and dance music background; in fact, Preljocaj reportedly approached him about the project just when Bangalter was eager to write a piece for a full orchestra. The 90-minute composition draws on Bangalter’s love of Baroque music, with some “hints” of American minimalism as well.

In recent years, Bangalter has largely focused on soundtrack work, contributing music to the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1) , Gaspar Noé’s 2018 psychological horror flick Climax , and the 2022 French comes En Corps (which, coincidentally, is about a ballet dancer). He’s also done a bit of production and studio work for artists like Arcade Fire and Matthieu Chedid (who performs under the moniker, -M-).

Back in 2021, Bangalter and bandmate Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced that Daft Punk would be breaking up after a groundbreaking 28-year run. At the time, however, the group had been inactive for eight years, dropping their last album, Random Access Memories , in 2013.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Eddie 9V’s ‘Beg Borrow and Steal’ Is A Joyous Southern Soul Scorcher

“This ol’ train is rattling the stone/Houston to Detroit back to San Antoine,” sings Eddie 9V on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” from his new album, Capricorn. “There’s a woman I know, I gotta get her back/She told me that she loved me, I couldn’t say it back.” The track and album are brand-new — Capricorn is out this Friday — but you’d be completely within your rights for thinking the song was a newly unearthed gem from the golden age of Memphis soul. Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V (born Brooks Mason in 1996)...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’

Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury? “Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my...
Rolling Stone

Aly & AJ Preview ‘With Love From’ Album With New Song ‘Baby Lay Your Head Down’

Aly & AJ are swapping the summer sunshine for the haze of midnight on their newly announced fifth studio album With Love From, set for release on March 15. Introducing the album, the sister duo has shared the breezy new single “Baby Lay Your Head Down.” “Bringing you your next breakup anthem for the ex who’ll only see you in their dreams from now on,” Aly & AJ wrote on Instagram. “Baby Lay Your Head Down” recounts the duo coming to the realization that a relationship may not have been what it seemed. “Handled you like broken porcelain/Really I’m...
Rolling Stone

Jazmine Sullivan, Jeff Tweedy, D’Angelo Join Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

Words + Music, the musical narrative series from Audible, has announced its upcoming slate of contributors, which will include exclusive and personal releases from Jazmine Sullivan, Jeff Tweedy, and D’Angelo. Each artist will share a piece of their own story through a unique format, ranging from the recital of intimate diary entries to deep reflections of career influences and reimagined live performances of classic releases. The Art of Confessing will be performed by Sullivan, who created the installment alongside writer Clover Hope. The snapshot of the R&B musician’s world roots itself in the sense of community among Black women in creative...
Rolling Stone

Janelle Monáe Teases New Single ‘Float’ With Birthday Montage

Janelle Monáe shared a teaser of her upcoming single “Float” on social media on Wednesday.  The clip features a montage video of the singer blissfully poolside with floaties, drinks and balloons, with the majority of the video appearing to be from her recent birthday celebration in December. In the 30-second snippet, the award-winning artist and author sings, “No I’m not the same, I think I done changed/ See something not the same/ I used to walk into the room head down, I don’t walk, now I float/ Float all of my, float all of this, float/ They hangin’ onto that goose...
Rolling Stone

Covid Conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene Tapped to Investigate the Government’s Covid Response

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been appointed to a new congressional select subcommittee tasked with investigating the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Members selected to serve,” will, “finally get answers to the Covid origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic.” wrote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.  The committee is a clear signal of the House GOP’s strategy to investigate Democratic policies.r. Greene’s inclusion is a marker of the tone the investigation is likely to take, as the Georgia congresswoman was a prominent megaphone for Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, which harshly...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘We Are in Hell’: Texts Reveal the Jan. 6 Spiral of Ali Alexander, Kanye’s Election-Denying Confidant

Ali Alexander — the far-right political agitator infamous for organizing the Jan. 6 protests that morphed into a bloody insurgency — has treated his recent Twitter reinstatement as a coming out party. He’s used his @Ali handle to diss political enemies (including trashing Marjorie Taylor Greene) and boast of his online prowess. “No one wants the Ali Alexander smoke,” he tweeted with typical modesty last week. “Can you imagine being stupid enough to come for crazy intelligent highly favored Ali Alexander?” In his blitz back into the public sphere Alexander has been touting his connection to another modest man: prospective...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Quickest Racist Reveal in ‘Bachelor’ History

I hope you’re sitting down. A Bachelor contestant has been called out for their racist past. In recent seasons it’s become a predictable part of the show’s meta-drama, and this year it happened in record time.  Less than 24 hours ago, Greer Blitzer, who won Zach Shallcross’ first impression rose, was posting pictures of rose-frosted confections, seemingly to celebrate the Monday night premiere of Season 27. On Tuesday, before Hulu viewers even had a chance to peep the episode, Blitzer added a Notes app apology to her Instagram story, saying she’d been wrong to defend the use of blackface in...
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Holocaust Survivor Out of Millions Previously Posed as Psychic

A Florida woman named Peaches Stergo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of his life savings as part of a years-long romance scam, but it seems the $2.8 million payday was not her first rodeo. Around 2012, according to social media profiles located by Rolling Stone, it appears she tried her hand at that old standby, posing as a psychic. Perhaps she should have been able to foretell how cheating the survivor of one of the world’s greatest atrocities out of his nest egg could have turned out. According to a federal indictment, Stergo...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Alex Murdaugh’s Defense Says It’s ‘Not Believable’ That ‘Loving Father’ ‘Butchered’ His Family

After two days of jury selection, counsel presented opening statements in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The disbarred South Carolina attorney is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Murdaugh, fallen scion of a legal dynasty in the state’s lowcountry region, has pleaded not guilty to the double homicide charge. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Murdaugh did not wear handcuffs or ankle shackles and attended the trial in a purple-and-white checked button-down shirt and a blue blazer, his reading glasses balanced on the tip of his nose. Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Rolling Stone

T.I. and Tiny’s War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’

T.I. and Tiny’s lawsuit against L.O.L. doll maker MGA Entertainment ended in a mistrial Wednesday after jurors heard barred testimony accusing the toy company of “racist cultural appropriation.” U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna granted MGA’s motion for mistrial on the sixth day of the multimillion-dollar court battle over claims MGA stole the name, likeness, and trade dress of the all-female group OMG Girlz started by Tameka “Tiny” Harris in 2009 and popularized on her reality show with her rapper husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Heading into the trial, Judge Selna ruled that T.I. and Tiny would have to steer clear...
Rolling Stone

First-Ever ‘Kimmel’ Musical Guest Coldplay Returns With 20th Anniversary ‘Clocks’ Performance

20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope They Stomp His Ass’: Memphis Police Release Video of Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Memphis police doused Tyre Nichols with pepper spray, and brutally punched and kicked him as the 29-year-old cried out for his mother, video of the fatal beating on Friday revealed. The four videos [Warning: graphic images] the city released show the violent attack on Nichols following a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The officers who beat him have been charged with murder. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Justice Department, and the FBI are investigating. Nichols died on Jan. 10 from his injuries. In the first video, at around the minute mark, an officer is shown pulling out a gun....
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

McCarthy Blocks Democrats Schiff and Swalwell From Intelligence Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy exiled Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. The move intensifies an ongoing game of tit-for-tat over committee assignments, and makes good on McCarthy’s vow for revenge after Democrats and a handful of Republicans voted to oust Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021. The decision is McCarthy’s first major act of partisan retribution since taking the majority earlier this month. In a formal letter detailing his decision to the House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, McCarthy said he cannot “put partisan loyalty ahead...
Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

Florida Nursing Schools Sold 7,600 Fake Diplomas, Say Feds

Three nursing schools in Florida are under fire for selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, federal prosecutors claimed Thursday. The wire fraud scheme allowed people who purchased the fake degrees and transcripts to sit for the national nursing board exam and after passing it, attain licenses without ever taking the required training for the profession, per the Department of Justice. More than two dozen individuals, including school directors and diploma recipients, are being accused of participating in the illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Nightingale,” was led by the Department of Justice and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Niall Horan Is Learning to ‘Follow My Heart’ as He Announces Comeback Single ‘Heaven’

NH3 is officially coming! On Thursday, Niall Horan announced that he’ll be finally dropping his single “Heaven,” the first taste of solo music from Horan in nearly three years, on Feb. 17. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan says about the song. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.” “The chorus of this song is saying that what I...
Rolling Stone

Dave Hause Is Bringing Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn to Philly for a New Festival

With the Eagles marching toward a Super Bowl berth (hopefully), Philadelphia has a lot to crow about right now (even Zach Bryan lives there). Add a dynamic new festival to the list, one developed by native son Dave Hause. The Americana-punk troubadour has announced the inaugural Sing Us Home Festival for May in the city’s Manayunk neighborhood and stacked it with Lombardi Trophy-level talent. Set for May 5th and 6th, Sing Us Home features headlining sets by Drive-By Truckers and Hause himself, backed by his band the Mermaid. There’s a special “Hause Family Campfire” focusing on the craft of songwriting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return

The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy