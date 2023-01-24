ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

PCPD searches for stolen bronze bear statue

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a bronze bear statue that has been stolen from a residence for the second time.

“We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear,” said a statement from the PCPD. “The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”

The coffee-sipping statue was stolen for the first time in October of 2018, and was not recovered. The owners paid a local artist $8,000 to create a new one and secured the statue to a boulder with bolts and adhesive, but it was still stolen again.

The PCPD has asked that anyone with information on the bear’s whereabouts call dispatch at 435-615-5500.


TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

