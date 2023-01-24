ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Todd Helton aims to become second Rockies player in Hall of Fame

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fECe_0kPYCh6P00

DENVER — Todd Helton stepped into the box, waved the bat, stared down the pitcher, leaving us all to wonder what would happen next?

He always seemed in control, capable of spoiling pitches, getting into favorable counts and directing a line drive as if his bat were a laser pointer. That's what makes Tuesday so difficult, if not exciting.

Helton could become just the second Rockies player elected to baseball's Hall of Fame. The five-time All-Star, who retired after the 2013 season, ranks as a top contender in this year's Baseball Writers' Association of American vote that will be announced at 4 p.m.

"I am a little nervous," Helton told Denver7.

It's understandable. For the first time since he appeared on the ballot, Helton has a legitimate chance to receive 75% of the vote required for entrance.

According to Ryan Thibodaux's Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker, Helton was trending at 80.1% on Tuesday morning, leaving him within striking distance along with former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen and Astros reliever Billy Wagner when the votes are revealed. There is typically a 5-to-10% drop when the private ballots are cast.

Helton, 49, aims to join outfielder Larry Walker as the only other Rockie in Cooperstown. Walker received 76.6% of the vote in his 10th year on the ballot in 2020. Like with Walker, voters have warmed to Helton. He received 16.5% in 2018, his first year, and has steadily climbed from 29.2% to 44.9 and 52.0 last January. Full disclosure, I am Hall of Fame voter and have voted for Helton each year he has appeared on the ballot.

Helton played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies, finally retiring after years of dealing with back, hip and knee surgeries. Helton reached the playoffs twice in his career, serving as the catalyst to the 2007 magical run to the World Series with a walk-off home run against the Dodgers as part of Colorado's 21-1 sprint to the Fall Classic.

"Love him. I just love who he is and the personality that made him great as a player," former Rockies outfielder Ryan Spilborghs told Denver7. "The Saito walk-off homer is my favorite baseball memory in my career. I’ve done some cool things personally, but him hitting the homer, after watching him and getting to know Todd, that is my favorite memory by far."

Helton is forever captured in the photo when he caught the final out in the Rockies' National League Championship Series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"That is the obvious one I remember. Us going to the World Series and him putting his hands in the air and jumping up and down like a little kid," former Rockies all-star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki told Denver7.

The Rockies selected Helton out of Tennessee with the eighth overall pick in the 1995 draft, and he made his major-league debut on Aug. 2. 1997. Over the next 17 seasons, he grew up before our eyes. He morphed from a player with questions about his power and defense into a five-time all-star and three-time Gold Glove winner.

For many fans and teammates, when they think of the Rockies, they can't help but think of Helton.

Helton was happy when he was comfortably miserable. It is ironic given his statistics. He finished with a lifetime .316 average, .414 on-base percentage, 369 home runs, 592 doubles and scored 1,401 runs. Taking over for the popular Andres Galarraga, Helton burst onto the scene in 1998, batting .315 with 25 home runs and 97 RBIs, finishing second to Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood for National League rookie of the year honors.

During his prime, from 1998 to 2005, he averaged 33 home runs and 114 RBIs. His best season came in 2000, when he won a batting title, hit 42 home runs and flirted with becoming the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941.

Helton owns almost every meaningful Rockies' offensive statistic, was the master of the scoop and bunt defense, and for more than a decade ranked as one of the toughest outs in baseball.

It has left him on the doorstep of immortality.

"It would be really cool (if he got in)," Tulowitzki said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
NJ.com

Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub

Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Popculture

Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder

The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates

Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts

The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year

The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy