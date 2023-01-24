Monster trucks, bull riding and basketball in Sacramento: Here’s what’s coming to Golden 1

Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center has a jam-packed calendar of events to round out January and February.

From Kings games to live music performances, see what’s coming to Sacramento:

Toronto Raptors vs. Kings

7 p.m., Wednesday

Tickets start at $13 on Ticketmaster.

Monster Jam

7 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m., Sunday

The motorsport event where athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks compete is coming to Golden 1 Center for three days. You and your family can watch these monster trucks do backflips, tricks and race.

Tickets start at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday.

PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic

Feb. 3 to Feb. 5

Golden 1 will host PBR for the 20th year in February. The event brings together the top 35 bull riders in the world to compete.

Tickets for all three days start at $75. Tickets for Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 start at $15, and admission for Feb. 4 start at $30. There are also VIP packages.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Kings

7 p.m., Feb. 10 and Feb. 11

Tickets start at about $50 each day .

Disney on Ice - Road Trip Adventures

Time varies, Feb, 16 to Feb. 20

Watch classic Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Moana and Simba, skate at Golden 1.

Ticket prices vary by date and are sold online.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Kings

7 p.m., Feb. 23

Tickets start at $19.

Carin Leon

8 p.m., Feb. 26

Sonoran artist Carin Leon, known for his dramatic tenor voice and storytelling, is performing at Golden 1, rounding out all the events in February.

Resale tickets start at $97.

