With the beginning of a new year, new things are happening at the Hays Public Library (HPL). One of these new installations is a book club featuring an array of books and authors within the fantasy genre. The new book club is starting this month and will take place at 6:00 p.m. on the last Monday of each month in the Conference Room located at the HPL.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO