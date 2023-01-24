Read full article on original website
Criminal Justice club set to host annual murder mystery dinner
The Criminal Justice Club will host a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, February 4th, at Thirsty’s Bar and Grill. During the dinner, people from each table will be able to take part in a murder mystery, as each one tries to figure out who the “murderer” is in a Who Done It? Style game.
Hays City Commission discusses building projects
Executive Director of Grow Hays Doug Williams provided an update to the Hays City Commission on Thursday about the progress Grow Hays has made over the past year. Williams showed a “Rural Hierarchy of Needs” where housing and education were at the base of the pyramid. Between the passing of the USD 489 school bond and the new housing developments created in 2022, Williams feels like Hays made progress in those two areas last year.
Wrestling falls to No. 1 UCO
The Fort Hays State wrestling team fell to No. 1 ranked Central Oklahoma 41-6 in its MIAA opener on Thursday (Jan. 26). The Tigers were able to secure wins via decision at 165 pounds and 197 pounds, but it was not enough to overcome an early UCO lead. The Bronchos...
Fantasy Book Club begins this month at Hays Public Library
With the beginning of a new year, new things are happening at the Hays Public Library (HPL). One of these new installations is a book club featuring an array of books and authors within the fantasy genre. The new book club is starting this month and will take place at 6:00 p.m. on the last Monday of each month in the Conference Room located at the HPL.
Rocky Mountain research trip nets 360° video
Two FHSU online teacher education majors will share 360° videos with science teachers throughout Kansas. The videos were created by Brooklyn Whitcomb, Iola, and Mary Kate Hale, Olathe, during a recent research trip to Colorado led by Dr. Matthew Clay, assistant professor of teacher education. It is hoped that the videos will provide needed lesson plans based on surveys received from elementary school science teachers.
