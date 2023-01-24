ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Center Square

Poll: South Carolina voters say more tax reductions are key to jobs, business

(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track. The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim checks worth up to $800 in South Carolina 20 days away

The window for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 will close in under three weeks. This tax rebate is available for all South Carolina residents so long as they have filed their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15. The rebate payments will then be issued to recipients the following month in March, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company

Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

‘That’s gone’: Changes coming to SC taxes this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to file your taxes is still months away, but it is not too early to get started. The IRS says there are benefits to filing your taxes early, such as avoiding penalties, protecting your credit score and avoiding losing refunds in the future. They...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

SCDOT Begins Resurfacing Work On 90 Miles Of Interstate Highways

Columbia, South Carolina (January 24, 2023) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is underway to begin resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina’s interstate highways. These projects include resurfacing on major freight and transit arteries for the region, including interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385 and 526.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
crbjbizwire.com

E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy