Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Exclusive Final Poster for the DC Film
IGN can exclusively reveal the final poster for the upcoming DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opens only in cinemas on March 17th. The new poster – seen below – prominently features Zachary Levi as Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego opposite antagonists Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler as the Daughters of Atlas - Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea, respectively.
Cowboy Bebop Creator Couldn't Watch Netflix's Adaptation: 'It Was Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop'
Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator of the seminal Cowboy Bebop anime, was not a fan of Netflix's live-action adaptation – at least, what little of it he could bring himself to watch. In a new interview with Forbes, Watanabe revealed that Netflix had sent him "a video to review and...
Knives Out, Infocom Games, and L.A. Noire: Rian Johnson on the Inspiration Behind Poker Face
The new Peacock mystery series Poker Face premieres January 26, and Executive Producer Rian Johnson has revealed which classic video games helped inspire the show and his career in general. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who travels the country and solves mysteries thanks to her innate ability...
The Last of Us Showrunner Says Part 2 Is 'More Than a Season's Worth of Television'
HBO announced today that there will be a Season 2 of their critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us, but it's clear that showrunner Craig Mazin was thinking about the next installment long before it was official. After the announcement, game creator and show executive producer Neil Druckmann...
Shrinking Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-9
Shrinking Season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023. Grief does not come with a road map, and even with his professional training, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) struggles to come to terms with the loss of his wife. Every avenue of his life is impacted, from being an emotionally absent parent at home to doubting the effectiveness of standard therapeutic guidance. So, rather than take a leave of absence, he tells his patients what he truly thinks about their terrible husbands, dating woes, petty gripes, and rage issues. It is a bold choice that immediately makes him hard to empathize with despite Segel’s charm – and thankfully has consequences – and Shrinking walks a thin line between its quirky premise and disbelief at Jimmy’s decisions. Thus, the first episode gets off to a rocky start, but this Apple TV+ dramedy soon finds its feet in the ensemble cast, including a fantastic supporting turn by Harrison Ford.
Legion of Super-Heroes Exclusive Clip
Supergirl ventures to the 31st century to find answers to her present-day dilemmas, only to encounter new problems and an old enemy in Legion of Super-Heroes, an all-new, feature-length DC Universe Movie coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray+Digital, Blu-ray (Canada only), and Digital starting February 7, 2023, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
