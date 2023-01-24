ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 28th

Denisha Sluss. 41 of Collinsville – Carrying a Pistol without a Permit;. Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg – Tampering with Evidence;. Candace Pollard, 37 of Gadsden – UPOCS and UPODP. and. Jonathan Culver, 39of Centre – UPOCS and UPODP. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle

The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash

A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Police Arrest Cherokee County Man on Drug-Related Charges

Centre Police arrested a Cherokee County man on drug-related charges Wednesday night. William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 11:00pm where he currently...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools

Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTAP

Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
FAIRMONT, WV
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville police find possible explosive device

Cartersville Police are awaiting the arrival of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was contacted after officers found a possible explosive device Thursday morning. At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy