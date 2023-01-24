Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is asking everyone to congratulate Jonah Smith – on his recent promotion to Corporal on B-Shift Patrol!
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 28th
Denisha Sluss. 41 of Collinsville – Carrying a Pistol without a Permit;. Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg – Tampering with Evidence;. Candace Pollard, 37 of Gadsden – UPOCS and UPODP. and. Jonathan Culver, 39of Centre – UPOCS and UPODP. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
Daycare owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle
The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
weisradio.com
Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash
A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
weisradio.com
Centre Police Arrest Cherokee County Man on Drug-Related Charges
Centre Police arrested a Cherokee County man on drug-related charges Wednesday night. William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 11:00pm where he currently...
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
Search warrant leads to over 600 grams of meth, dozens of guns seized in north Georgia home
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested after deputies found more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and dozens of firearms during a search warrant at a home in Gilmer County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gilmer County detectives, along with several...
fox5atlanta.com
Convicted felon found with dozens of guns, meth during raid, Gilmer County sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a massive amount of methamphetamine and firearms were found at the home of a north Georgia convicted felon during a raid. Jacob Davis, 44, was charged with multiple charges relating to trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
WTAP
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 27, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 27, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Cartersville police find possible explosive device
Cartersville Police are awaiting the arrival of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was contacted after officers found a possible explosive device Thursday morning. At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of...
WAAY-TV
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
wrganews.com
Floyd Commission approves housing on Eden Valley Road, hears complaints regarding arrest made at last meeting
Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning request for a housing development on Eden Valley Road on Tuesday night at their regular meeting. The property, which is a former golf course, will be a subdivision containing 81 single-family, two-story homes with three or four bedrooms each. Commissioners also approved a...
Comments / 0