Related
76-Year-Old Hernando Woman Killed In Pickup Truck Crash
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Hernando woman was killed in a crash that happened around 7:27 am on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman, driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road while a 26-year-old Dover man
Hernando County woman dies after running stop sign, struck by car before crashing into tree
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman has died following a crash early Friday morning. According to police, a Hernando County woman, 76, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road around 7:27 a.m. when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. As a result, a Dover man, 26, collided […]
FHP: Man killed after being hit by a car attempting to cross a road in Middleburg area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported one man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross County Road 218 at Orchid Ave. FHP reported that at around 7:06 p.m., a Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling westbound on Couty Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. At this time a Sudan was traveling westbound on County Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. behind the first vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a blue Mercedes traveling north on I-95. Zachary Teytelbaum, 21, took off at high speed, lost his rear bumper and drove recklessly into Flagler County, but was followed by Air One.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
WCJB
‘It’s so tragic’: 13-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by SUV while riding bicycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Gainesville. It comes as the city initiates a pedestrian and cyclist safety study following recent deadly crashes. Gainesville police say the 13-year-old cyclist was attempting...
leesburg-news.com
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
WCJB
Levy County deputies help get plane into the air after emergency landing
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A private plane is safely in the air again after an emergency landing in Levy County on Friday morning. The plane had to make an emergency landing at around 11 a.m. on 140th Avenue in Williston, where Levy County deputies helped get it to Williston Municipal Airport.
click orlando
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.
