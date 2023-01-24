Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery indicted on second-degree murder, other charges
Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to court documents.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Entire family killed in what Alabama investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide
A welfare call on an Alabama woman’s residence led to the discovery of her dead body on Wednesday and as police investigated, they realized her husband and two sons were missing as well. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a welfare check on Chelle Mill...
Mother shares pain of learning daughter is Alabama’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since Opelika police identified her daughter as Baby Jane Doe, and announced the child’s father and step-mother were under arrest. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. She was […]
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
58-year-old Mark Ridgeway was a bus driver, teacher and recently retired pastor.
Elderly Alabama man accused of murdering his 82-year-old wife
An elderly Alabama man has been indicted for the murder of his 82-year-old wife. John B. Harris, 81, of Trussville, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife Jo Ann Henry Harris in June 2022. Mr. Harris was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. Mrs. Harris was...
#JameaJonaeHarris: Alabama Athlete Darius Miles Arrested For Shooting Death Of Woman Who ‘Didn’t Want To Talk’
A senseless and devastating killing occurred over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot resulting in two men being charged with capital murder. To make matters worse, the victim’s mom believes her daughter was shot for declining romantic advances. According to WBRC 6, Darius...
Alabama woman doused with gasoline, set on fire, police say
Alabama police were searching Wednesday for the man they believe doused a woman with gasoline and set her on fire. Priceville police said the suspect and the victim were apparently involved in a domestic dispute on North Bethel Road in Priceville. The victim apparently ran to a neighbor’s house for...
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Possible human remains found in Alabama creek, police say
Police in a small Alabama town are investigating after someone found what they believed to be human remains in a creek on Monday. Lincoln police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to an areas new Blue Eye Springs Road. The remains appeared to have been there for a long...
Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis
The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
