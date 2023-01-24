Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
abcnews4.com
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
abcnews4.com
CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
abcnews4.com
CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
abcnews4.com
Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged man with knife during argument over bike in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police in North Charleston arrested a man Friday morning after witnesses reported seeing him chase a person while holding a knife, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the Staff Zone store located on Remount Road shortly after 5:30...
abcnews4.com
Man bleeding from neck after stabbing at James Island Bar; suspect turns self in: Report
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — A suspect turned himself into authorities Thursday morning after a stabbing incident at a James Island Bar on Dec. 28. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this stabbing. On...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
abcnews4.com
SC officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
(WPDE) — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
abcnews4.com
Day 5 of trial: Jury hears first interview Murdaugh gave police on night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the fifth day of the Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed around 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to hear testimony from more first responders familiar with the night of the murders, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Scene officials. On Thursday, the...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
abcnews4.com
Passenger airlifted to hospital, 2 others injured in rollover crash in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three people were injured in a rollover crash Monday afternoon in Colleton County. Members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the 100 block of Jones Swamp Road at approximately 1 p.m. The driver of a car heading southbound lost control while going around a...
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
abcnews4.com
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
abcnews4.com
Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
abcnews4.com
CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County woman reunited with dog one year after losing him
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Miracles do happen. That's the message a dog owner in Berkeley County is passing along after she was reunited with her lost pup a full year after she last saw him. On Monday, Logan Von Ohsen was scrolling through Facebook when she saw Theo...
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
