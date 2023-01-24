ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclellanville, SC

abcnews4.com

BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
HUGER, SC
abcnews4.com

Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

(WPDE) — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
abcnews4.com

North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shifa Free Clinic expands to North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new 5,000 square-foot expansion for Shifa Free Clinic opened on Jan. 26 on Clements Ferry Road, just off I-526. According to a press release, the new facility is equipped with five patient rooms and a specialized area for eyecare. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care, OB/GYN, ophthalmology and pediatric care.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD to co-host Focus on Families Expo on Jan. 28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will co-host the first Focus on Families Expo today, Jan. 28, in partnership with Boykin Real Estate. According to a press release from the CCSD, the expo will take place at 10 a.m. at the Cooper River Center...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

