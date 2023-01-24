NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO