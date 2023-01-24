Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Community College Misrepresents Non-Credit Cannabis Business Courses As Certificates
Students at an Oregon community college now have the opportunity to take classes that will teach them all there is to know about marijuana. However, despite the deceptive advertising, completion of the classes will not result in students receiving an official college credential. The seminars that are being offered by...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon High School Graduation Rate Increased Significantly
Data released on Thursday shows that just over 81% of Oregon’s class of 2022 graduated on time, an increase from 2021 and the second-highest on-time graduation percentage ever reported. The data was welcomed as encouraging by state education authorities, administrators, and teachers following years of hardship caused by the...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness
Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
Travel Oregon awards $1.4 million in capacity and small project grants, five in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, has awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism.
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Food Cart Laws Went Into Force This Month
The Oregon Health Authority said on Wednesday that new statewide mobile food unit restrictions went into formal effect on January 1, following a three-year grace period that was intended to give operators time to come into compliance with the regulations. Oregon Health Authority Food Cart Laws Went Into Force This...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Klamath Falls News
With big changes proposed, state to hold off on release of next wildfire risk map
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Tolling Part Of I-205 Expected To Net OdOT $16-26 Million Per Year
Tolling on Oregon’s interstates now feels imminent, barreling down the road like a 30-ton truck and trailer. Possibly starting in December of 2024, tolls on I-205 will be a reality. Therefore, Oregon has many large committees meeting at the moment to settle the finer points, such as the appropriate...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
focushillsboro.com
Tuition-free Pharmacy Tech Education To Meet Demand And Enable C.o. Students Succeed
It seems as though waiting in a long queue to fill a prescription is the new normal in this day and age, given the widespread drugstore staffing shortages. More and more job ads online seek qualified pharmacy technicians to fill openings in Central Oregon. Tuition-free Pharmacy Tech Education To Meet...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Primate Research Facility Under Investigation Following Fatalities
Oregon lawmakers are using thousands of pages of censored papers they requested for over a year to demand more responsibility and monitoring of a primate research facility with a lengthy history of complaints. Two monkeys perished in a scalding cage-washing system at Oregon’s major hospital Oregon National Primate Research Center....
focushillsboro.com
OWGL Creates Position To Aid Wheat Farmers Access To Federal Conservation Initiatives
To assist its members in gaining access to federal conservation programs, the Oregon Wheat Growers League has created a new position. The company’s first program director, fourth-generation farmer Jason Flowers, was hired in November. The position was established in collaboration with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, which, among other things, provides producers with funds and technical support to improve soil health, water quality, and animal habitat.
focushillsboro.com
Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger
Mike Schmidt, the duly elected District Attorney of Multnomah County, has called the current scarcity of public defenders “an immediate threat to public safety” due to the dismissal of criminal cases. Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger. The director of Oregon’s Public Defense...
