Since its debut on HBO, "The Last of Us" has been praised unanimously among fans and critics, creating a new buzz around the video game it's based on. With "The Last of Us" and its developer Naughty Dog firmly in the limelight, many gamers have wondered about the future of another of the studio's beloved franchises, "Uncharted." The action-adventure title has been one of the best in the genre since its debut in 2007, and in the aftermath of its last entry, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" — as well as a big-budget film adaptation — many have wondered where the series will go from here. Unfortunately, according to the studio, "Uncharted" may be finished.

1 DAY AGO