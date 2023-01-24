Read full article on original website
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
How Fuslie Went From Science Major To GTA Icon
Leslie "Fuslie" Fu has had an absolute whirlwind of a streaming career. After gaining an interest in "League of Legends," Fuslie dove headfirt into streaming on Twitch in 2015. Since then, she's amassed over a million followers there and on YouTube. Fuslie may have begun by playing "League" and hosting...
Fire Emblem Engage's Alfred Has A Surprising Connection To A Stranger Things Star
At first glance, gamers would have no way of knowing about a surprising connection between "Fire Emblem Engage" – the next chapter in the series – and the hit show "Stranger Things." The two pieces of entertainment don't share any significant crossover – one is a tactical RPG and the other is a mystery thriller, not to mention the fact that they're completely different mediums of entertainment. Both share some elements of fantasy, but other than that, they're as different as night and day. To the surprise of many fans, a hidden thread binds them together – and it's incredibly easy to miss.
The Last Of Us Episode 2 Included An Easter Egg For Uncharted Fans
HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" adaptation had critics and fans raving. Considering one of the best scenes in the episode wasn't even in the game, there were high hopes that the series would continue to knock it out of the park. Episode Two seemed to also enthrall fans, and part of that could be attributed to the small details throughout the ep. Many Naughty Dog fans noticed an "Uncharted" Easter egg, in particular.
PewDiePie Got Honest About The Key To His Successful Relationship With Marzia
PewDiePie needs no introduction as one of YouTube's top content creators, and to many of his fans, neither does his wife Marzia. The two have been together for over 10 years, and they've been married since 2019. Vibrant and accomplished, Marzia's talents are as varied as fashion design, acting, writing, and influencing, just to name a few. PewDiePie immediately took an interest in her when she reached out to share her admiration for his funny videos, and the rest is history. By the looks of things, these two creative spouses are very happy together, and their relationship has clearly stood the test of time. So, what's their secret?
Why US Pokémon Fans Never Saw Ash Catch His Tauros
Ash Ketchum has caught plenty of Pokémon in his day, but nostalgic fans of the "Pokémon" anime may best recall his team members from his earliest adventure through Kanto. Of course, there's Pikachu, along with fan-favorites like Bulbasaur and Charizard, as well as some underrated heavy hitters like Kingler and Muk. However, viewers of this early chapter of the long-running series may still be rather puzzled by one of Ash's earliest gets — or, rather, 30 of them.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
Minecraft Kills Fans' Biggest Frustration With The Game
Microsoft won't release a sequel to "Minecraft," so players have to be satisfied with the main game. With constant updates, including quality-of-life changes and content additions, it's not hard to do. In fact, the developers listen to fans and have a public "Minecraft" feedback site so players can vote to add things that they'd like to see in the game. And, as "Minecraft" has recently proved, the developers really do listen to that feedback.
Why Naughty Dog Is Finally Finished With The Uncharted Series
Since its debut on HBO, "The Last of Us" has been praised unanimously among fans and critics, creating a new buzz around the video game it's based on. With "The Last of Us" and its developer Naughty Dog firmly in the limelight, many gamers have wondered about the future of another of the studio's beloved franchises, "Uncharted." The action-adventure title has been one of the best in the genre since its debut in 2007, and in the aftermath of its last entry, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" — as well as a big-budget film adaptation — many have wondered where the series will go from here. Unfortunately, according to the studio, "Uncharted" may be finished.
What We Know About MrBeast And Thea Booysen's Relationship
YouTuber MrBeast is known for continuously building on his success and always being on the lookout for the next new thing. It seems that, in 2022, he found romance with a fellow streamer. Not long after his last relationship ended, rumors began circulating that MrBeast was seeing someone new: Twitch...
Do Critics Think PS5's DualSense Edge Is Worth $200?
Since being announced at 2022's Gamescom event, the DualSense Edge controller — a high-tier gamepad designed for the PlayStation 5 — has made quite a buzz in the gaming world. Undoubtedly PlayStation's answer to Xbox's Elite Series, the DualSense Edge comes with a ton of neat features that are sure to wow PlayStation players looking for a high-quality gamepad to suit all of their gaming needs. However, the drawback to obtaining such a top-tier controller is obviously the price — upon its release, the DualSense Edge will retail at $199. It's a steep price for sure, but is it worth it?
How To Find The Titan Elemental In Chained Echoes
The new 16-bit style 2-D RPG "Chained Echoes" allows players to be a number of different playable characters as they adventure across a brand new fantasy world "with swords, magic and... mechs." Some of them are secret characters that can only be unlocked by doing certain optional quests (per Nerd Stash). One of these secret characters is a bearded man named Tomke, who can be unlocked at the beginning of act 2 once players have completed the sidequest "The Food, the Chap, and the Hungry." Many players will find that Tomke is definitely worth unlocking, as he has some very unique abilities.
Hi-Fi Rush Is 2023's First Surprise Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a great year for gamers. Already players have gotten a superb "Dead Space" remake that improves upon the original game in every possible way. And now a new title from the developers of "The Evil Within" and "Ghostwire: Tokyo" has arrived to steal the show. The music action game by Tango Gameworks, "Hi-Fi Rush," was announced and released simultaneously for Xbox and PC on January 25 during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. In "Hi-Fi Rush," gamers take control of Chai and, with a guitar, fight against a shady corporation and its minions via rhythm-based combat. And because players need to fight to the rhythm, there are many memorable tracks.
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
How To Turn Off Cuff Dialogue In Forspoken
After multiple delays, Square Enix's "Forspoken" is finally on PlayStation 5 and PC. But despite the delays, the game is rough around the edges. Some critics expressed love for the combat and game mechanics but state that the dialogue and characters leave much to be desired. And the main character Frey Holland's magical talking bracelet, Cuff, is no exception. Cuff offers players tips, provides guidance, and even partakes in cheeky banter similar to Mimir in "God of War." But because the same lines get played over and over, Cuff's offhand remarks can quickly become annoying.
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
The Ending Of Fire Emblem Engage Explained
The newest release in the "Fire Emblem" series, "Fire Emblem Engage" quickly caught the attention of fans. Not only is it the follow-up to the huge success of "Fire Emblem Three Houses" without being connected to it, but it also features a protagonist with an eye-catching blue and red hair-do as well as the return of fan-favorite characters through a new mechanic.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Marvel's Avengers Lost Almost 96% Of Its Playerbase Within Months
"Marvel" games have been a mainstay in the fighting and action genres since long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters debuted. But because "Marvel's Avengers" released only about a year and a half after "Endgame," it couldn't avoid comparisons to the overwhelmingly successful MCU portrayals of each superhero rather than comparisons to the comics. From the very first reveal, Marvel fans were already lambasting the look of Captain America, compared to a B-movie version of Chris Evans, or a cosplayer wearing military surplus gear.
Can You Pet The Cat In Hi-Fi Rush?
During their January Developer Direct, Xbox and Bethesda released additional information on five games slated for release in 2023. One of which was not only revealed for the first time during the showcase, but it released the very same day straight to Xbox Game Pass: "Hi-Fi Rush." Created by Tango Gameworks, the studio responsible for "The Evil Within" series and "Ghostwire Tokyo," "Hi-Fi Rush" seems to be the studio's black sheep project as there's not an ounce of horror anywhere in the title. There is, however, an adorable, robotic cat named 808.
