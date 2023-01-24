ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Jasper Native Takes His Place In One Of Baseball’s Highest Honors

Elected with five votes to spare, Jasper native and third baseman Scott Rolen takes his place Tuesday in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen is a seven-time all star, and eight-time golden glove recipient. He is he 18th third basement elected to the Hall by the Baseball Writers Association.
JASPER, IN
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
Trial Date Changed For Deputy Charged With Rape

The Warrick County Sheriff Deputy accused of rape last month has a new trial date. The victim says 35 year old Jarred Stuckey bit, choked, and sexually assaulted her for an hour and a half while protesting his advances. The next court date was suppose to happen at the end...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
High School Football Team Under Investigation After Hazing Incident

The Henderson County School District along with police are investigating an alleged hazing incident. Several members of the High School Football team are being questioned about the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. The school district says no further information will be released right now.
Headlight Violation Leads To Arrest

A Pike County Man was stopped on I-69 by an Indiana State Trooper for a headlight violation Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 42 year old Michael Doades. Due to suspicious activity and Doades showing signs of impairment a K-9 unit was asked to assist. During a search a...
PIKE COUNTY, IN

