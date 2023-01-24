Apple-Movies-Top-10

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

2. Ticket to Paradise

3. The Menu

4. Tár

5. Triangle of Sadness

6. Black Adam

7. The Banshees of Inisherin

8. Top Gun: Maverick

9. The Woman King

10. The Fabelmans

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Tár

2. The Fabelmans

3. On The Line

4. Aftersun

5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

6. The Estate

7. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

8. To Leslie

9. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

10. Poker Face

