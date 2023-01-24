Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
I-Team examines police reform amid rising tensions over fatal encounters with public
There's a long history of rising tensions over fatal police encounters with the public, so has anything changed?. Five fired police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
foxbaltimore.com
1 homicide, 1 shooting in less than an hour early this morning in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings early this morning, one of which left one person dead, according to police. Just before 12:45 this morning, police say they were sent to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police
Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school
BALTIMORE, MD – A Forest Park High School student was shot and killed in an alley shortly after leaving Forest Park High School Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at the alleyway in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to find the 15-year-old student suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayor Brandon Scott, who has presided over a crime wave in the city since becoming mayor, called for the senseless violence in Baltimore to end, blaming gunmakers for the shooting. “We shouldn’t be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost,” Scott said, blaming the The post Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school appeared first on Shore News Network.
The number of Baltimore's teenage murder victims continues to grow
When people talk about Baltimore they often mention the crime, but some of the victims of these crimes continues to be teenagers.
Wbaltv.com
Donnell Rochester's family protests prosecutor's decision not to charge officers
The family of a man who was shot and killed by police last year is protesting the decision not to bring criminal charges against the Baltimore police officer who fired the shots. Donnell Rochester, 18, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 19, 2022, at the hands...
15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
Wbaltv.com
Juvenile shot in Middle River, Baltimore County police say
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Friday night in Middle River. County police said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 7500 block of Clear Lake Lane for reports of a shooting. Police said officers found a juvenile victim suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in East Baltimore vacant house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died after a fire broke out inside a vacant home in East Baltimore, according to fire officials. On Tuesday January 17, firefighters responded to the 400 block of North East Ave, for a reported fire in a two-story vacant with fire and smoke showing.
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
